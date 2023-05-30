The 8 Best Dressed Stars At 2023 Cannes Film Festival

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

Cannes rolled out the carpet for it's 76th annual film festival.

Of course, while the films take center stage, the stars dressed to the nines to walk the red carpet.

See More: Natalie Portman Is Stronger Than Ever

From Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett to Viola Davis and more, see our picks for best dressed at the fest below!

Cate Blanchett In Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Dua Lipa In Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Elle Fanning In Alexander McQueen & Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Gemma Chan In Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemmachan)

Jennie In Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Naomi Campbell In Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Natalie Portman In Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Viola Davis In Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)