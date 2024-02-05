Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, More Stars Stun At The 2024 Grammys

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Style & Beauty Awards

Music’s biggest stars showed up to the 2024 Grammys dressed to impress. From Beyoncé’s appearance at the ceremony to Miley Cyrus’ numerous flashy looks throughout the show, read on for the best-dressed artists below.

Beyoncé + Blue Ivy

Attending in support of husband Jay-Z receiving the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Mrs. Carter wore a custom Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams look from his men's fall-winter 2024 collection. And always stealing the show, Blue Ivy joined her parents for a night out in a custom couture Vivienne Westwood gown.

Boygenius

Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers— a.k.a supergroup Boygenius— became Grammy winners together in custom white Thom Browne suits paired with shiny black loafers and black ties.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae arrived in a look worthy of a competitor nominated in the Grammys’ biggest categories. Dripping in black sequins, they wore a custom couture Giorgio Armani Privé black gown outlined in silver and embellished with a central sculpted flower. She paired the look with jewelry by Yeprem and David Yurman.

Jon Batiste

Through just his red carpet look, Jon Batiste had the essence of a winner. The esteemed musician opted for a silver custom Atelier Versace ensemble with Louboutin shoes, David Yurman jewelry and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Karol G

The Colombian singer scooped up a Best Música Urbana Album win while draped in a light seafoam Marmar Halim gown, Messika jewelry, Amina Muaddi shoes and complementary rose-ombré locks.

Lainey Wilson

Country met classy in Lainey Wilson’s Balmain look. Donning a black suit from the French maison’s 2024 spring-summer collection, she looked especially sharp while taking home the award for best country album.

Mariah Carey

Tasked with presenting Miley Cyrus with her first-ever Grammy, Mariah Carey reminded everyone what a true diva looks like in a sparkling gold Laura Basci dress, Versace pumps and her signature Champagne tresses.

Meryl Streep

The legendary actress popped by the music awards ceremony to present an award with son-in-law and music producer maestro Mark Ronson and became a fashion standout in the process. Head-to-toe in white, Meryl Streep enlisted a sequined white Valentino suit with a feather-trimmed jacket and gold heels.

Miley Cyrus

Paired with sky-high hair, Miley wowed in each of her fashion moments: Grammy-gold Maison Margiela couture for the red carpet; a plunging Tom Ford jumpsuit for her first win and, to end the ceremony, a dramatic custom Gucci sequin dress designed by Sabato De Sarno with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag and Gucci Signoria pumps.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah demonstrated that not only is a good host charming, they also have impeccable style. The comedian donned a number of Tom Ford suits throughout the evening, including a notable black-on-black leopard print jacket and shimmering metallic suit.

See also: Here Are The 2024 Grammy Award Winners