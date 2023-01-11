Jenna Ortega, Quinta Brunson, More Shine On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Style & Beauty Feature Awards

The Golden Globe Awards returned in full swing for the 80th edition of the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, big winners of the night included The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and Abbott Elementary.

When the biggest stars of the year from film and television settled into The Beverly Hilton ballroom, they feasted over a meal developed by executive chef Matthew Morgan between laughs, sentimental speeches and table chatter. The menu highlighted the agriculture bounty of Southern California and included a grapefruit salad, Icelandic salmon (or, for vegans, butternut squash) and limoncello dome.

““In developing the menu, we celebrated the flavors and culture of the region’s gastronomy, which serve as a foundation for this year’s Golden Globes menu and as the cornerstone of our legendary menus here at The Beverly Hilton,” said Morgan. “We are using a variety of ingredients that are in season, highly sustainable and delicious. In the Icelandic salmon dish, we are using Oro blanco grapefruit from the tree in my backyard for aromatic zest and acidity, Maya Pura honey that I brought back from a trip to the Riviera Maya, and celery root, rich in nutrients and fiber, grown within 100 miles of the Beverly Hilton.”

In addition, Moët & Chandon supplied the celebration with its 2012 Grand Vintage and Moët Imperial Rosé.

But before everyone sat for the evening, the Golden Globes carpet was buzzing. Celebrities ushered in the 2023 awards season in style and a few of them were notable standouts. See below for the best dressed from the 2023 Golden Globes.

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary creator and star made another red carpet splash. Later winning a Golden Globe, she arrived at the ceremony in a black and magenta tulle gown by Christian Siriano, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Neil Lane jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

Television's resident goth princess traded out the quintessential Wednesday Adaams’ black-on-black look for a rocker chic ensemble. Topped off with a chopped bob and curtain bangs, Jenna Ortega wore a warm tan Gucci dress with cutouts and paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Michelle Yeoh

From the red carpet to the winner’s stage, Michelle Yeoh sparkled. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star (and Golden Globe winner) was chic with her sleek cascading hair, peplum gown by Armani and jewelry by Moussaieff.

Julia Garner

From her award-winning performance on Ozark to her portrayal of socialite-grifter Anna Delvey, Julia Garner has made a name for herself through hard-edged characters. However, the Globe winner was nothing but grace in a pink layered dress by Gucci embellished with rhinestones, which was complemented by De Beers jewelry and a bleached, cropped ‘do.

Barry Keoghan

The Irish actor was excited as ever when his film The Banshees of Inisherin took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Ahead of the big win, he was dapper as ever on the red carpet in a powder blue suit by Louis Vuitton.

Niecy Nash Betts

Embracing the royal color, the Golden Globes presenter was regal in a glimmering purple Dolce & Gabbana gown (paired with D&G shoes) and a billowing cape to match.

Michelle Williams

You can always count on Michelle Williams to deliver an excellent film performance, just as you can expect her to excel on the red carpet. The Fabelmans star made a head-turning appearance at the Golden Globes in a sparkle-lined ruffled Gucci dress and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Dolly De Leon

In her film Triangle of Sadness, actor Dolly De Leon shows she knows how to take command—just as she did on the Golden Globes carpet. The leather-on-leather look was brought to life by an AZ Factory dress and matching gloves.

Emma D’Arcy

The House of the Dragon star ditched the infamous blonde locks of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen for an indigo hued cut and matching gloves. The post-punk-inspired style came together through extra thick eyeliner and an oversized suit by Acne Studios.

Tyler James Williams

Perhaps he knew it would be a big night. The Abbott Elementary star dressed to impress at the Golden Globes in a thin pinstriped navy Amiri suit, Saint Laurent shoes and a Cartier watch and jewelry.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Though the Pose star was a winner last year, she had a number of shining moments at the 2023 ceremony, including her arrival. Dressed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stunned in a royal blue gown, gold pumps and Pomellato jewelry.

As awards season continues, we look forward to not just the unveiling of winners, but who brings their fashion A-game.

See also: Here Are The 2023 Golden Globe Winners