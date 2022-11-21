By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Awards

Music’s biggest stars convened in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 20 for the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. As buzzy new artists and legendary singers hit the red carpet, the pre-ceremony ritual was a showcase for all of the latest fashion trends. We know prints aren’t going anywhere, sparkles are forever and now is the moment to embrace the dark side with looks from Latto, Sabrina Carpenter and more. See below for all of the best dressed stars at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Kelly Rowland

The Destiny’s Child alum and award presenter was vivacious in a cheetah print gown and black gloves.

Karrueche Tran

Before later donning an orange ensemble, the actress and presenter hit the red carpet in an eye-catching Christian Siriano gown.

Anitta

Ahead of her show-stopping performance (which featured a cameo from Missy Elliott), Anitta arrived at the American Music Awards in a cheeky, but glamorous black-and-white Mugler gown custom created by creative director Casey Cadwallader. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sabrina Carpenter

The former Disney star hit the ground running with the sparkly trend in a glimmery Oscar De La Renta two-piece.

Latto

The “Big Energy” singer reminded us goth looks are back and here to stay in an all-black look accented with a bold red lip and head-to-toe veil. “Dressed in all black like the omen,” she wrote on Instagram.

Coco Jones

Stylist Bryon Javar— who has styled the likes of Quinta Brunson, Marsai Martin and, also on this list, Karrueche Tran— continues to prove his talents. Look no further than singer and Bel-Air star Coco Jones who opted for a uniquely shaped dress from Annakiki’s 2023 spring-summer collection.

Machine Gun Kelly

The American Music Awards’ Favorite Rock Artist of 2022 knows to always give people something to talk about. Sans fiancé Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly wore a purple Dolce & Gabbana suit embellished with needle-like spokes.

