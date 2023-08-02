7 Celebrity Skincare Lines That Will Make You Glow

By: Abigail Pacheco By: Abigail Pacheco | | Style & Beauty

When our skin looks good, we feel good! To finally get the healthy glowy skin of your dreams, it is time to look toward the celebrities that inspire us. Read on to find the top eight celebrity skincare brands that are actually worth buying.

1. Humanrace by Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is an avid believer that humanity grows from health and well-being, which is rooted in maintaining good habits and taking care of your body and skin. Since helping others is a vital part of the company's ethos, so is limiting its carbon footprint, which is why Humanrace prides itself on clean cruelty-free products, sustainable packaging and refill systems. Humanrace acts as a stepping stone for people to take further steps in making the world a better place.

2. Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is known for her beautiful music and part in the no makeup movement when the artist stopped wearing makeup altogether. She inspires women to stop believing in the societal expectation that makeup is needed to make them beautiful. Due to this, there is no better person than Keys to start a skincare line. Keys Soulcare is about nurturing your soul in the form of skincare by using clean dermatologist-tested formulas and ingredients. Her products help your inner beauty shine through.

3. Kinlò Skincare by Naomi Osaka

Sunscreen is one of the most important aspects of skincare that tends to be easily forgotten. To remedy this, world-renowned tennis star Naomi Osaka created Kinlò Skincare to help bring light to the truth that regardless of skin tone, no one is immune to sun damage. Her products are formulated by dermatologists like Dr. Naana Boakye and use natural ingredients to help protect and nourish. As the name implies, Kinlò Skincare helps you treasure your skin like gold.

4. Rhode Skincare by Hailey Bieber

Developed using science-backed products and formulas, Hailey Bieber wants to unmask the mystery behind effortlessly beautiful skin with Rhode Skincare. By curating products meant to keep any skin type nourished and happy, Rhode will undoubtedly become a staple in your collection, especially once you see the affordable prices.

5. Goop by Gweneth Paltrow

Gweneth Paltrow takes pride in her clean eating and lifestyle that resets and heals her body. It therefore comes as no surprise that her skincare line, Goop, also prides itself in its clean formulas. By removing the myth that skincare products must include chemicals, Goop has decided to prove that you can achieve glowy skin without toxic ingredients. With wellness at the center of the brand's image, get ready for your skin to transform.

6. Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr founded Kora Organics to ensure that people feel confident and beautiful in their skin. The award-winning brand uses high-quality, organic and antioxidant-rich ingredients that are healthier and safer for you. Kerr and her team ensure you can nourish and revitalize your skin back to its optimal health in no time. By taking extra care of your largest organ with the help of Kora Organics, you feel beautiful from the inside out.

7. Fenty Skin by Rihanna

Many of us don’t know Rihanna’s gorgeous skin hasn’t always come easy to her. After a scarring encounter with a product that discolored her skin as a teenager, she made it her mission to create a skincare line that is perfect for all skin types and, most importantly, all tones. By curating vegan and gluten-free ingredients from around the world, her skincare feels luxurious and combats any of your skin concerns to help you glow.