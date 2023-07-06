12 Of The Best Celebrity Fragrances That Are Actually Worth Buying

By: Abigail Pacheco , Haley Bosselman By: Abigail Pacheco , Haley Bosselman | | Style & Beauty

It can be overwhelming when it comes to picking out the perfect fragrance. In fact, some of the best perfumes on the market are by celebrities, but when almost every celebrity has a fragrance line, it can be hard to weed through all the options. To narrow your search, we have compiled a list of nine of the best celebrity fragrances that are worth the buy. From Rihanna to Britney Spears and beyond, here are the best celebrity fragrances.

Born Dreamer by Charli D’Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has dominated the world of social media and beyond, and we can confirm that includes fragrances. Her debut perfume, Born Dreamer, is the ultimate Gen-Z scent. Not only does it come in a minimalist, star-topped bottle, but it’s vegan. The fruity, floral perfume has a base of cashmere woods, skin musks, ambroxan and cedarwood and rounds out with notes of jasmine petals, pink sugar, anjou pear and orange zest essential oil. Shop here.

Cloud Eau de Parfum by Ariana Grande

The pop star has a solid lineup of fragrances, but we say set your sights on the Cloud Eu de Parfum. Dreamy, playful and inspiring just like Ariana Grande, the warm and spicy fragrance has a musky base enlivened by coconut, praline and vanilla orchid and top notes of lavender blossom, pear and bergamot. Shop here.

Glow by Jennifer Lopez

We may never know the full secret to Jennifer Lopez’s everlasting radiance, but Glow is one step closer to the rest of us tapping into it. A nod to Lopez’s own bold femininity, this scent offers a clean freshness with notes of bright citrus, light fruits, musk and warming vanilla. Shop here.

Wonderstruck by Taylor Swift

A nod to her song “Enchanted” off the album Speak Now, Taylor Swift’s first perfume embodies the magical whimsy of her third LP. Wonderstruck comes in a rounded sparkling purple vessel topped with a gold crown-like cap and smells of vibrant fruits and soft florals. And yes, it will leave you feeling wonderstruck. Shop here.

Rihana never fails! From her revolutionary lingerie brand to Fenty Beauty, basically, everything she makes is remarkable. So it’s no surprise that her Fenty Eau De Parfum is just as spectacular. Picking up hints of magnolia, blueberry, geranium, patchouli, Bulgarian Rose and tangerine, this unique scent combines musk and femininity. Rihanna’s inspiration stems from a beautiful garden walk and is the perfect fragrance for a warm summer day. Shop here.

Dolly Parton is known for her glitz and glam, and Scent From Above is nothing short of that! The feminine earthy fragrance picks up smells of mandarine, pear, peony, sandalwood and vanilla orchid. We just know that even Jolene herself would love to wear this scent. Shop here.

Marking Tyler the Creator’s first-ever fragrance, French Waltz is truly breathtaking. It encapsulates the relaxing moment of watching the sun dip below a still lake surrounded by a garden filled with the prettiest spring flowers. The earthy, yet floral scents compliment every occasion with hints of magnolia, mandarin and sandalwood, allowing for the musky fragrance to be dressed up or down. Shop here.

Lovely was Sarah Jessica Parker’s first-ever fragrance, and after all these years, it is still a fan favorite worldwide. Paying homage to her mother, the scent picks up notes of lavender, apple, mandarine, rosewood, orchid, patchouli, and amber. This scent profile is a classic in the perfume world and has a unique balance of elegance with a touch of edge that is absolutely intoxicating, yet still refined. Shop here.

Encased in a beautiful gold cast of her chest, Eilish Eau de Parfum by the pop star feels like a warm embrace the instant you put it on. With scents of red berries, mandarine, cocoa and vanilla, the luxurious fragrance is for everyone. If you are looking for a classic scent on a sensual night out, Eilish is the perfect addition. Shop here.

Of course, we trust supermodel icon Naomi Campbell to deliver only the best. Private has notes of roses, orange blossoms, mandarin, pear, tonka bean, vanilla, freesia and musk, making it a great pair for your natural beauty. Campbell has opened the door into her personal world of being a supermodel with this scent, embodying a refined yet feminine olfactory profile. Shop here.

Encapsulating Haley Kiyoko’s bold and energetic personality, Hue empowers its wearer. Creating a sensual unisex smell, it includes scents of peony, rose, pink magnolia, lychee, cacao and musk, forming a perfect aphrodisiac. Hue is incredible for going out on the town and late nights. Shop here.

Pop icon Britney Spears has one of the most successful celebrity perfume lines. Earning $100 million in just five weeks after its release and sold more than 500 million bottles to date, Curious is ideal for a sunny spring day. Shop here.

Next time you want to revive your fragrance collection, entrust the stars.