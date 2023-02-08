Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2023

By Exploratus LLC By Exploratus LLC | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

CBD has long been highly regarded for its many wellness benefits. Despite the wonderful medical advances of the 21st century, millions of people still swear by CBD’s ability to relieve unmanageable pain or pain that isn't easily treated with traditional medicine. The compound is non-psychoactive and well-studied for its many positive effects, and it seems that a vast majority of users prefer CBD gummies over other methods of ingestion.

With 2023 off to a good start, finding the right CBD gummy products for your desires and needs is the perfect opportunity for you to find new and improved ways to treat your pains. Here’s a breakdown on CBD’s effects, a short summary of its research on pain and inflammation, and some amazing CBD gummies brands to keep handy!

What Are CBD Gummies?

Gummies with CBD are just what they sound like: gummies infused with CBD. Unlike THC, another incredibly popular cannabinoid, cannabidiol isn't psychoactive, meaning it won't get you high. In a recent Forbes Health survey, almost 60% of US adults who use CBD take it in the form of gummies or other edibles, making CBD gummies one of the most popular forms of the compound among modern users.

Rather than being a psychoactive substance, CBD has been known for centuries and studied for decades for its wide array of wellness benefits, including:

Offsetting anxiety and depression

Treating select types of epilepsy

Reducing PTSD symptoms

Treating opioid addiction

Relieving unmanageable pain

Protecting against neurological diseases

Inhibiting symptoms of arthritis

Promoting better sleep

Regulating appetite

Additionally, CBD is also known to boost general wellness and improve quality of life, so even if you don't suffer from seizures or PTSD, you may still benefit from including CBD in your daily routine.

Types of CBD

The three main forms of CBD are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. These three types of CBD are extracted using different methods and are tailored to meet different needs. Although they are all non-psychoactive, they can differ in how they feel. So let's look at their differences and similarities.

CBD Isolate : As its name suggests, CBD isolate is pure, unadulterated CBD derived from hemp that does not contain any other cannabinoids, compounds, or terpenes. It is rigorously refined to contain only CBD, with no traces of any other element found naturally in the cannabis plant. If you're interested in CBD but don't want to risk interaction with other compounds in the plant, CBD isolate will provide you with a completely pure and isolated CBD experience.

: As its name suggests, CBD isolate is pure, unadulterated CBD derived from hemp that does not contain any other cannabinoids, compounds, or terpenes. It is rigorously refined to contain only CBD, with no traces of any other element found naturally in the cannabis plant. If you're interested in CBD but don't want to risk interaction with other compounds in the plant, CBD isolate will provide you with a completely pure and isolated CBD experience. Broad-Spectrum CBD : All the natural elements and terpenes found in hemp plants, except for THC, are included in broad-spectrum CBD, which provides additional benefits than CBD isolate. Since CBD interacts with other plant compounds, broad spectrum CBD provides a wider range of benefits than CBD isolate. In spite of this, the formula does not contain any trace of THC, so you will not experience any psychedelic effects, even in the mildest form.

: All the natural elements and terpenes found in hemp plants, except for THC, are included in broad-spectrum CBD, which provides additional benefits than CBD isolate. Since CBD interacts with other plant compounds, broad spectrum CBD provides a wider range of benefits than CBD isolate. In spite of this, the formula does not contain any trace of THC, so you will not experience any psychedelic effects, even in the mildest form. Full-Spectrum CBD: Full-spectrum CBD, as its name may suggest, offers the full spectrum of benefits CBD could possibly provide. This is because it contains traces of other compounds, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant, including THC. Research suggests that full-spectrum CBD is the most beneficial CBD formula of all three. Although it contains trace amounts of THC, it is extremely unlikely to cause any psychoactive effects, but even if it did, these would be exceptionally mild and virtually nonexistent.

In spite of the fact that the three CBD formulas are available in a variety of forms, gummies are the best form of consumption. As CBD gummies are digested and processed by the liver, their effects are longer lasting and more potent. Anyone interested in CBD's pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties will find CBD gummies appealing due to their elongated effects, regardless of what type of formula you choose.

CBD for Pain: The Research

A study examined the role of the cannabinoid system in pain control and management in 2006. Researchers studied both, CBD and THC, and found that “cannabinoids have antinociceptive mechanisms different from that of other drugs currently in use, which thus opens a new line of promising treatment to mitigate pain that fails to respond to the pharmacologic treatments available, especially for neuropathic and inflammatory pains.” A number of autoimmune diseases are often caused by chronic inflammation. The anti-inflammatory effects of CBD have been shown to be potent in many other studies, including those on inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune conditions, vascular inflammation, and neuroinflammation.

A study in 2016 examined CBD use in rats with arthritis. They noted reduced inflammation and overall pain in the rats’ joints with no obvious side effects. That said, rats with lower doses of CBD didn’t improve their pain scores, but rats given higher doses experienced reduced pain and swelling. This study revealed that the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects of CBD could potentially help people with arthritis, but more human studies are needed to solidify this claim.

CBD use could also potentially benefit people with cancer. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has pointed to CBD as a possible alternative for reducing the side effects of chemotherapy, including pain, vomiting, and lack of appetite. Additionally, CBD could also bring pain relief in users suffering from migraines, but studies in this aspect are limited, as research only focuses on CBD paired with THC, not when used alone.

Another 2018 review assessed how well CBD works to relieve chronic pain, looking at studies conducted between 1975 and 2018, which examined various types of pain, including cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Researchers concluded that CBD is effective in pain treatment and doesn’t cause negative side effects, but they also found something else. Their data suggests that full-spectrum CBD may be more effective for treating pain than CBD isolate because it combines the effects of CBD and THC.

This is likely due to the entourage effect, or the theory that different compounds in cannabis interact with each other to enhance and amplify each other’s effects and benefits. Because full-spectrum CBD combines CBD with other natural compounds like cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, its pain-relieving effects are much more pronounced and effective. So, in essence, the best type of CBD gummies for pain are those made with full-spectrum CBD.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for Pain?

As previously stated, some research shows that full-spectrum CBD works best with alleviating pain. Because full-spectrum CBD provides the most complete range of benefits due to the entourage effect, it’s likely the best type of CBD to use when dealing with pain. That said, some people are put off by full-spectrum CBD’s inclusion of THC, thinking it might cause psychoactive effects. In reality, full-spectrum CBD is incredibly unlikely to cause any sort of psychoactive effect, but those concerned about bodily interactions with THC can alternatively purchase broad-spectrum CBD gummies, which still offer more benefits than CBD isolate but completely eliminate the possibility of any psychoactive interactions.

But getting CBD gummies for pain isn't as simple as that. Because the production and distribution of cannabinoids aren’t closely monitored by the FDA, it is extremely important for you as a user to find a trustworthy brand committed to the product’s purity and your safety.

