9 Films Premiering At Cannes Film Festival To Keep An Eye On

Killers of the Flower Moon

Taking place in the eponymous French Riviera town, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival takes place May 16 to 27. The international festival welcomes legendary heavy hitters and buzzworthy rising filmmakers alike from across genre. Throwing the festival circuit back into high gear after Sundance and Berlin in the winter, Cannes revives the best movies set to premiere this year. See below nine to keep an eye on.

Asteroid City

Two years after 2021’s The French Dispatch, writer-director Wes Anderson is following up The New Yorker love letter film with a sci-fi/romance-inflicted comedy-drama set at a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. As students and their parents gather for the scholarly competition, the convention is interrupted by world-changing events. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Adrien Brody, among others. It will hit theaters June 16.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Fifteen years after the franchise’s last film, Indiana Jones is back for one final adventure. The daredevil archaeologist finds history under threat. Going head-to-head with a former Nazi-turned-NASA worker, he must retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. And this time, he’ll have the help of his granddaughter. It stars Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. Keep an eye out for it in theaters the last week of June.



Clocking in at just under three-and-a-half hours, Martin Scorcese slides his Western crime epic into the festival circuit. Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons and is based on the 2017 non-fiction novel of the same name. Taking place during the ‘20s, it chronicles a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation— an appropriately bloody premise for Scorcese’s violent filmography. It will hit theaters in the fall and then, later, stream on Apple TV plus.

Elemental

Pixar’s next feature personifies the four elements: fire, water, land and air. Set in Element City Elemental unfolds over the unlikely connection between the tough, quick-witted Ember and fun, go-with-the-flow Wade. The animated film features the talents of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie and will hit theaters on June 16.

Occupied City

In partnership with A24, director Steve McQueen translates to screen the story of Atlas of an Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945 By Bianca Stigter. The documentary connects modern-day Amsterdam to the Nazi era of occupation.

La Chimera

Josh O’Connor and Isabella Rossellini are always worth flocking to. Starring in director Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, the film sees what happens when a young British archeologist stumbles into an international network of stolen artifacts. Already, it has been acquired for North American distribution by Neon, which was behind last year’s award-season player Triangle of Sadness.

Kaibutsu

Meaning “monster” in Japanese, Kaibutsu questions the absolutism of truth. When a young boy, Minato, starts to act strangely, his mom believes there is something wrong. She discovers his teacher is responsible and demands an explanation. But as the story unravels through the eyes of Minato, his mother and teacher, the truth eventually comes forth. Past Palme d’Or winner and acclaimed director Kore-Eda Hirokazu's film is described as a delicate tale about love, duty, secrets and social conflict.

The New Boy

Following up her excellent performance in Tár, Cate Blanchett takes on the role of a nun who hides a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan in 1940s Australia. A film about survival and spiritual struggle, The New Boy sees the orphan arrive at the remote monastery in the dead of night and shows how his presence goes on to disrupt the community.

Extrana Forma de Vida

Translating to mean “Strange Way of Life,” director Pedro Almodóvar’s campy short stirred up buzz when Twitter learned Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal would star together in a gay Western. The 30-minute film sees Silva (Pascal) ride across the desert to visit his friend, Sheriff Jake (Hawke). Though they celebrate the meeting, Jake tells Silva the next morning that the reason for the trip is no to go down memory lane.

