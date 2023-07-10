7 Stunning Looks From The 'Barbie' Pink Carpet

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment

Come on Barbie, let's go party on the pink carpet.

The world premiere of Barbie brought the stars in their Barbiecore finest to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9.

Leading lady Margot Robbie, who plays the titular role in Greta Gerwig's newest film, channeled one of the doll's vintage looks for the event while Ryan Gosling, Ken himself, went for an appropriate pink.

See some of our favorite looks below.

Margot Robbie In Schiaparelli

Ryan Gosling In Gucci

Issa Rae In Marc Bouwer

Simi Liu In Versace

Nicki Minaj In Aläia

America Ferrera In St. John

Dua Lipa In Bottega Veneta

