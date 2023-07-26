Go Behind-The-Scenes Of 'Barbie' With Chanel

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty Entertainment

Chanel played an integral role in the newly released blockbuster smash Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie.

The fashion house provided several costumes for the film, for both its star and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. Chanel worked with the movie's costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who chose five Barbie outfits, as well as a ski suit for Gosling.

"The Barbie legacy is so intrinsically tied with fashion brands throughout history. Wearing something high fashion definitely feels right for the character. The concept of the toy that comes in a box with a hat, bag, shoes and a bracelet, Chanel has so many options when it comes to accessories," Robbie, a Chanel ambassador, says in a behind-the-scenes video.

The Oscar-nominee emphasized the importance of the Chanel clothes that helped her become Barbie. "So it did help get into character, it felt right for the character. There were some incredible outfits that I actually got to wear that Claudia Schiffer herself, who is kind of like a real-life Barbie, wore. In fact, one of the archival suits I wore had a little label saying 'Claudia' on it. And I was like 'wow.'

See more of the outfits and accessories in Barbie: