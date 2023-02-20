Here Are All The 2023 BAFTA Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | February 20, 2023 | Movies Awards
On Feb. 19, Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond hosted the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the best in film over the past year. World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front was the night’s big winner having taken home seven awards, including best director and adapted screenplay. The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis followed behind with four BAFTAs each. See below for the full winners list.
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Brian And Charles
Empire Of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director) (WINNER)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (Director)
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny (WINNER)
Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Director
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger (WINNER)
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh
Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár – Todd Field
The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (WINNER)
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad
She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár (WINNER)
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis (WINNER)
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann (WINNER)
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Casting
Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend (WINNER)
The Batman – Greig Fraser
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers (WINNER)
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (WINNER)
The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Elvis – Catherine Martin (WINNER)
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
Makeup & Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas (WINNER)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler (WINNER)
Avatar: The Way Of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon (WINNER)
The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Emma Mackey (WINNER)
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Photography by: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images