At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 23, 2021

Lil Nas X Celebrates Buying His First House in Sherman Oaks
Read More

March 22, 2021

Ariana Grande Snags $8.9 Million Teardown Estate in Bird Streets
Read More

March 19, 2021

Doja Cat Nabs Mid-Century Modern House in the Hills for $2.2 Million

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
Read More

March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
Read More

March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Hear Austin Zelan's Advice on Bitcoin

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 25, 2021 |

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, which is plausible given current times, you have definitely heard of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin uprising has been in the works for close to half a decade, and believability is rising.
Image_1.jpeg

When it first began, most people were doubtful and outright ignored it, but then it redeemed itself. Today, Bitcoin is perhaps one of the best investments you can make. This industry has not escaped Austin Zelan’s radar as he always has an eye out for what’s happening in various industries.

Having worked in the banking industry, Austin has some insight into the slow but sure shift into digital payments and digital currency. Various businesses are also beginning to accept Bitcoin as payment.

Through his observation of the cryptocurrency industry, Austin Zelan is certain that this payment mode might become the norm in the near future. He has, however, cautioned businesses from jumping into the rave without understanding how it works.

The way to go about any new technology is to understand how it works before jumping into it. This goes for both individuals and businesses. Austin also mentions that Bitcoin is here to stay. Looking at what has happened due to the pandemic, the cryptocurrency industry has made a comeback, and bitcoin is at the cutting edge.

Commenting on the notion that cryptocurrency is a ‘rogue’ industry, Austin says that every new technology has faced this. It is that people don’t understand it enough yet, he says, and people tend to shun anything they don’t understand.

Austin’s advice on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry to entrepreneurs and individuals are to:

  • Watch out for new players: Though bitcoin is the best known at the moment, there are other players in the market. Entrepreneurs should keep an eye out for the new entrants and observe their growth potential.
  • The government is now taking notice – up until now, the cryptocurrency industry has been unregulated, but the more it grows, the more government attention it attracts. This means that the industry might undergo some major changes in the near future.
  • Don’t ignore the disadvantages: Bitcoin is not foolproof, and you should not assume it to be. Everything has a downside, and it is in recognizing this and preparing accordingly that businesses thrive.

As he continues to dive deeper into the industry, Austin is excited to see where it goes next and what changes it’s set to undergo in the future.

Tags:

Photography by: Photo courtesy of Austin Zelan


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: