October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

October 29, 2020

Kaley Cuoco Talks Life After 'Big Bang Theory' and Being a Dog Mom
October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future

November 6, 2020

5 Fine Dining Destinations in Los Angeles for Takeout
November 4, 2020

Some Serious Dish: Chef Marcus Samuelsson Shares His Recipe for Doro Wat Rigatoni
July 27, 2020

How a Single Bottle of Tequila Changed My Weekend

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
December 3, 2019

How Timothy Corrigan Dazzlingly Overhauled the Interiors of Beverly Hills Estate La Collina
September 17, 2019

Top Broker Kofi Nartey Picks His West Hollywood Design District Favorites

November 5, 2020

Fall Staples With A Twist To Make Your Wardrobe Stand Out This Season
November 2, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
October 29, 2020

6 Glamorous November Collaborations You Don't Want To Miss
Ashley Greene, David Arquette, Greg Finley, Brandon Thomas Lee and more at Blackjack Drive-In Premiere

Modern Luxury | November 6, 2020 | Events

On November 1st, the film's stars celebrated at the Drive-In Movie Premiere of “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” directed by Danny A. Abeckaser at The Sunset Strip Presents: Late Night Drive In Theatre at The Andaz West Hollywood. The film is based on the real life story of New York street basketball legend Jackie Ryan.

David_Arquette.JPG

The film's talent in attendance included the film's stars Greg Finley, Ashley Greene, David Arquette, Brandon Thomas Lee, Robert Davi, supporting stars Kyle Stefanski, Jon Carlo, George V. Andreakos, Scarlett Schoeffling, plus the film's Director Danny A. Abeckaser, Writer Antonio Macia, Composer Lionel Cohen, plus Blackjack himself, Jackie Ryan (The original streetball legend). To support in attendance was Lukas Haas, Peter Facinelli, Lily Ann Harrison, Frankie Delgado and Jennifer Delgado, Marta Pozzan, director Corey Asraf, and Diana Madison.

Also on hand was Robert Davi's son, daughter and wife Diana Davi, Ashley's husband Paul Khoury and Brandon's brother Dylan Jagger Lee and girlfriend Daniella Beckerman.

The film also stars MIchael Rapaport, Tara Westwood, Geoffrey Cantor, Moise Morancy, and James Madio, with cameos by Ben Lyons, Sean Avery, Bella Banos and many more.

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story by Danny A. Abeckaser's 2B Films hosted its official LA premiere at The Sunset Strip Presents...Drive In Theatre (Located at the Andaz Hotel). The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video, Itunes, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango, Vimeo, VOD, and select theatres on October 30th. The film is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. #Blackjackmovie

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” is based on an inspiring true story, Jackie Ryan, an American basketball player from Brooklyn, New York, is a hot tempered, flamboyant, and self-centered streetball legend, whose dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. Jackie works construction alongside his overbearing father (Arquette), brother Billy (Lee), and his wise-cracking best friend Marty (Madio). After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Jackie (Finley) is invited to try-out for the New Jersey Nets. (Nets Coach played by Michael Rapaport). Jackie is forced to confront his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama (love interest played by Greene), and turn his life around. Directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and written by Antonio Macia.

