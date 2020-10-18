Ashley Greene, David Arquette, Greg Finley, Brandon Thomas Lee and more at Blackjack Drive-In Premiere

Modern Luxury | November 6, 2020 | Events

On November 1st, the film's stars celebrated at the Drive-In Movie Premiere of “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” directed by Danny A. Abeckaser at The Sunset Strip Presents: Late Night Drive In Theatre at The Andaz West Hollywood. The film is based on the real life story of New York street basketball legend Jackie Ryan.

The film's talent in attendance included the film's stars Greg Finley, Ashley Greene, David Arquette, Brandon Thomas Lee, Robert Davi, supporting stars Kyle Stefanski, Jon Carlo, George V. Andreakos, Scarlett Schoeffling, plus the film's Director Danny A. Abeckaser, Writer Antonio Macia, Composer Lionel Cohen, plus Blackjack himself, Jackie Ryan (The original streetball legend). To support in attendance was Lukas Haas, Peter Facinelli, Lily Ann Harrison, Frankie Delgado and Jennifer Delgado, Marta Pozzan, director Corey Asraf, and Diana Madison.

Also on hand was Robert Davi's son, daughter and wife Diana Davi, Ashley's husband Paul Khoury and Brandon's brother Dylan Jagger Lee and girlfriend Daniella Beckerman.



The film also stars MIchael Rapaport, Tara Westwood, Geoffrey Cantor, Moise Morancy, and James Madio, with cameos by Ben Lyons, Sean Avery, Bella Banos and many more.

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story by Danny A. Abeckaser's 2B Films hosted its official LA premiere at The Sunset Strip Presents...Drive In Theatre (Located at the Andaz Hotel). The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video, Itunes, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango, Vimeo, VOD, and select theatres on October 30th. The film is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. #Blackjackmovie

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” is based on an inspiring true story, Jackie Ryan, an American basketball player from Brooklyn, New York, is a hot tempered, flamboyant, and self-centered streetball legend, whose dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. Jackie works construction alongside his overbearing father (Arquette), brother Billy (Lee), and his wise-cracking best friend Marty (Madio). After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Jackie (Finley) is invited to try-out for the New Jersey Nets. (Nets Coach played by Michael Rapaport). Jackie is forced to confront his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama (love interest played by Greene), and turn his life around. Directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and written by Antonio Macia.