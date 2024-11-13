A Paradise of Fashion, Art and Culture Awaits in Aruba

Culture, Lifestyle, Culture Feature, Lifestyle Feature,

Aruba Fashion Week brings a major dose of international glam to the island

From fashion shows to vibrant artwork, this southern Caribbean island beckons with a serious creative side.

White-sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters are the calling cards of Aruba (aruba.com), but this Lesser Antilles gem off the coast of Venezuela offers plenty more to excite the senses. Mark your calendar for these can’t-miss experiences during your next island getaway.

ARUBA FASHION WEEK

The island’s vibrant style scene comes alive during Aruba Fashion Week (Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, arubafashionweek.com), where a unique blend of influences takes center stage as designers showcase their latest collections and models strut down sun-drenched runways. The much-anticipated event not only highlights local talent but also attracts international designers (think Celine, Givenchy, Dior and Tom Ford), fostering a vibe that celebrates diversity and creativity. With pulsing music and abundant people-watching, it’s a buzzing atmosphere that makes the event a highlight of the island’s cultural calendar.



performers don colorful carnival costumes during Island Fest Aruba.



Artist Bordalo II’s work “Half Crab” brightens the streetscape in San Nicolas.

ISLAND FEST ARUBA

Amid the high-fashion glamour, Island Fest Aruba (Nov. 27 and Dec. 18, islandfestaruba.com) provides a lively contrast. This monthly celebration brings together music, dance and food, encapsulating the island’s vivacious spirit. Locals and visitors alike immerse themselves in traditional Aruban culture, enjoying live performances that range from calypso to salsa. Stalls filled with delicious local delicacies tantalize taste buds, while artisans display handcrafted goods that reflect Aruba’s artistic heritage. The festival serves as a reminder of the island’s communal spirit, where creativity and joy flourish in an inviting atmosphere, celebrating the heartbeat of Aruba’s cultural identity and the essence of “Zjeito,” the Aruban people’s unique way of life.

SAN NICOLAS ART MURALS

For a vibrant dose of Aruban color, make tracks to the town of San Nicolas (aruba.com/us/san-nicolas), where a series of art murals breathe joyful life into the streets. This open-air gallery transforms walls into spectacular canvases, showcasing the talents of local and international artists. Each mural tells a story, whether it’s a tribute to Aruba’s history, a reflection of its culture or an imaginative burst of color that sparks curiosity. Strolling through these streets feels like walking through a living museum, where art and community intertwine seamlessly. The murals not only beautify the town but also inspire conversation, making San Nicolas a must-visit for anyone eager to experience the artful side of Aruba.