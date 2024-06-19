Arman Naféei's Kiosk-O-Thèque Brings New Energy to the Sunset Strip

Culture, People, The Latest, People Feature, Creators, Apple News, City Life,

Pitch Perfect

With a focus on art and music, Arman Naféei’s repurposed newsstand, Kiosk-O-Thèque, brings new energy to the Sunset Strip scene.





Arman Naféei recently opened Kiosk O Tèque, a repurposed art-and-music-focused newsstand across from Chateau Marmont. PHOTOGRAPHED BY PATRYCIA LUKAS

First off, tell us about you.

For over 10 years, I was the music director at all of André Balazs’ hotels. However, I’m more known now as the founder of the creative studio StudioNeu, which specializes in creative direction and sound design for hospitality and fashion brands. I’m also the creator of Are We On Air?, my culture brand consisting of the podcast, the Kiosk-OThèque, events and exhibits.

Tell us what Kiosk-O-Thèque is all about.

I always had my eyes on the space, the newsstand was just so interesting—it’s a buzzy [spot] located across from the Chateau Marmont. The newsstand closed during the pandemic, and I knew I had to jump on the opportunity. [It] is an ode to my German roots and music background. I started DJing when I was 15 and knew I had an amazing opportunity to bring a new scene and culture to Sunset Blvd. It acts as my podcast studio, a retail storefront, a DJ booth and an art gallery all mashed into one.

What will it offer?

On the retail side, you can expect to find curated books in partnership with London-based specialty IDEA Ltd, leading newspapers, fashion magazines, limited edition merchandise and a top-notch selection of records (but not the obvious stuff—nothing you can get at any record store.) Some recent collaborations include a gallery of vintage Polaroids from Antonio Lopez and a flash book signing with the iconic Nadia Lee Cohen. We have weekly block parties where people pour into the street to hang out and soak in this newfound L.A. vibe. It’s very Europe meets L.A.

How do you see Kiosk-O-Thèque fitting into L.A.’s cultural scene?

It’s exciting. We’re creating a whole new scene here. Want to come see your favorite celebrities recording for my podcast? Looking for a curated selection of rare vinyls? Want some exclusive merch in partnership with your favorite brands? Or maybe you want to just come listen to us spinning some beats. The Kiosk-O-Thèque has it all.

What do you love most about what you do?

For me, it’s connecting with people — seeing them smile or feeling inspired after they’ve experienced something I created. It doesn’t get better than that.

Where do you go to get inspired here in L.A.?

You can’t beat the mountains and the ocean.

How do you see Kiosk-O-Thèque evolving? Any plans for expansion?

We’ve had strong interest from cities like NYC, Paris and Mexico City. We’re focused on L.A. right now. I’m secretly hoping we can turn it into a cultural cafe open seven days a week.