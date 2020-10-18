At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

March 23, 2021

How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center

March 23, 2021

Lil Nas X Celebrates Buying His First House in Sherman Oaks
Read More

March 22, 2021

Ariana Grande Snags $8.9 Million Teardown Estate in Bird Streets
Read More

March 19, 2021

Doja Cat Nabs Mid-Century Modern House in the Hills for $2.2 Million

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
Read More

March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
Read More

March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
Ariana Grande Snags $8.9 Million Teardown Estate in Bird Streets

Addison Aloian | March 22, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Ariana Grande

Grammy-winning pop sensation Ariana Grande has "7 rings" and three Los Angeles homes. According to a report by Dirt.com, the "Rain On Me" star just purchased her third plot on Bird Street for $8.9 million in an off-market deal.

Bought as a teardown unit, the .74-acre property currently features a small cottage built in 1946 that spans just less than 1,600 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Grande will most likely use the land to expand on her existing estate. Her main home in the Hollywood Hills is just down the street. She purchased that less than a year ago for $13.7 million. She also owns a home in Montecito which she bought for $6.7 million.

See also: Doja Cat Nabs Mid-Century Modern House in the Hills for $2.2 Million

This unit stayed in possession of the original owner for decades before being bought by an investor for $2.3 million in 2011. The property almost quadrupled in its listing price. Though the cottage itself isn't likely to last, the lot offers plenty of enviable privacy, situated behind a long-gated driveway with tall hedges and trees that render it invisible to the public eye. It's also placed right on a hilltop, providing stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline, Sunset Strip and West Hollywood.

Grande's Hollywood Hills mansion on Thrasher Avenue spans 10,000 feet and was previously owned by Woodbridge Group of Companies. It was sold when their former CEO, Robert Shapiro, was charged with organizing a $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme. The blossoming real estate mogul nabbed her 5,500-square-foot property Montecito home from fellow real estate enthusiast Ellen DeGeneres.

While we can't know for sure what Grande plans to do with the teardown, there is definitely enough room to build a completely new mansion or use the space for a new music studio. She released Positions as her sixth studio album in late 2020, and she's almost always working on new tunes. After making nearly $72 million last year, the pop star can afford to convert the estate into the space of her dream.

Read more about Grande's latest real estate grab and see pictures of the stunning view via Dirt.com.

Tags: hollywood hills ariana grande web-og

Photography by: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

