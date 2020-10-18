Ariana Grande Snags $8.9 Million Teardown Estate in Bird Streets

Addison Aloian | March 22, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Grammy-winning pop sensation Ariana Grande has "7 rings" and three Los Angeles homes. According to a report by Dirt.com, the "Rain On Me" star just purchased her third plot on Bird Street for $8.9 million in an off-market deal.

Bought as a teardown unit, the .74-acre property currently features a small cottage built in 1946 that spans just less than 1,600 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Grande will most likely use the land to expand on her existing estate. Her main home in the Hollywood Hills is just down the street. She purchased that less than a year ago for $13.7 million. She also owns a home in Montecito which she bought for $6.7 million.

This unit stayed in possession of the original owner for decades before being bought by an investor for $2.3 million in 2011. The property almost quadrupled in its listing price. Though the cottage itself isn't likely to last, the lot offers plenty of enviable privacy, situated behind a long-gated driveway with tall hedges and trees that render it invisible to the public eye. It's also placed right on a hilltop, providing stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline, Sunset Strip and West Hollywood.

Grande's Hollywood Hills mansion on Thrasher Avenue spans 10,000 feet and was previously owned by Woodbridge Group of Companies. It was sold when their former CEO, Robert Shapiro, was charged with organizing a $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme. The blossoming real estate mogul nabbed her 5,500-square-foot property Montecito home from fellow real estate enthusiast Ellen DeGeneres.

While we can't know for sure what Grande plans to do with the teardown, there is definitely enough room to build a completely new mansion or use the space for a new music studio. She released Positions as her sixth studio album in late 2020, and she's almost always working on new tunes. After making nearly $72 million last year, the pop star can afford to convert the estate into the space of her dream.

