At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 23, 2021

Lil Nas X Celebrates Buying His First House in Sherman Oaks
Read More

March 22, 2021

Ariana Grande Snags $8.9 Million Teardown Estate in Bird Streets
Read More

March 19, 2021

Doja Cat Nabs Mid-Century Modern House in the Hills for $2.2 Million

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
Read More

March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
Read More

March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

2 Anna Shumate Quotes to Help You Crush It

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 25, 2021 |

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are.

1_Anna_Shumate.jpg

"One of the most important steps you can take is to take your personal brand seriously," says Anna Shumate. With a true passion for making it big, Anna offers invaluable expertise when it comes to setting yourself apart. While Anna is highly successful, she is firmly rooted in common sense. Here is some advice she has to offer after building a strong social media presence and a massive fanbase over the years.

1. "Get behind something you believe in."

If you start something based on something you are not happy about, you will never have the genuine passion needed to be successful. "You need to wake up each morning excited about your personal brand or your company, not dreading going to work," states Anna. This is as important for you as it is for your customers because they will know if you believe in what you are offering them.

2. "Find your tribe."

Anna is on point when she says if you don't believe in your brand, why should anyone else? It doesn't matter how specialized or niche your business is; potential customers are out there. In all honesty, unique businesses can find unparalleled success by offering solutions other companies don't. This goes back to the importance of finding your tribe or a highly targeted customer group that shares your philosophies, outlook, and core beliefs.

If you have built your personal brand on these principles, you have likely based it on something you feel strongly about and have a deep connection to. This is the first step to success and one that is sadly overlooked. Do not be blinded by dollar signs; look for something that will make a positive impact as this is what really leads to revenues.

Tags:

Photography by: Photo courtesy of Anna Shumate


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: