As Los Angeles celebrates Pride Month, Angeleno held its annual Power of Pride event on June 8.

Hosted by Trace Lysette, the party took place at The Pendry West Hollywood and commemorated the artists, creators, activists, entertainers and thought leaders who embody the power of Pride.

Lysette is the first transgender actress to lead a feature film, Monica, that was part of the highly selective Venice Film Festival lineup. In addition to her quietly powerful performance in the Andrea Pallaoro film, Lysette has earned acclaim for her roles in Prime Video’s Transparent and Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers.

Ahead of the evening, she told Angeleno, “When I think about Pride, I think about survival. I think about how the first Pride was a riot. And especially in this day and age, what we're going through right now with all this legislation that's attempting to be formed against us, it's important now more than ever to be out and loud and take up space and celebrate and rejoice because queer joy is also an act of protest. I think that when we gather, it has always been a protest. Even back in the day when clubs and nightlife, the underground LGBTQ scene, was just illegal, that was our gathering place. That was our community. The formal celebration of Pride today is just an extension of that to me.”

Power of Pride was graciously sponsored by Cadillac, AIX Rosé and amFAR, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy.

Monica is available on VOD. You can rent it on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime and more.