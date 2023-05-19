Inside Angeleno's 2023 Splash Into Wellness Party

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People Feature Parties

With June around the corner, Angeleno is ready to dive into summer.

To welcome the soon-to-come change in season, on May 18 at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, we threw our first annual Splash Into Wellness party and were fortunate to have Lisa Rinna host.

With Rinna at the forefront of the oceanside celebration, guests were treated to sips of bubbly rosé and champagne by Rinna Wines and makeup by Rinna Beauty, which included a generous assortment of eye and lip kits.

The business mogul and former reality TV star turned heads in a sheer black jumpsuit with tiger-like stripes and posed for pictures with a variety of guests. Later in the evening, she cozied up by the fire.

The evening took place during golden hour, but in true Southern California fashion, the late May skies were overcast. Nevertheless, the clouds packed in warmth for guests to freely mingle, dance and visit the lineup of activations.

Set to music curated by DJ Shai, the group was made up of L.A. tastemakers, media and more enjoyed bites from the hotel and craft cocktails by Inspiro Tequila and Xoju.

Splash Into Wellness featured a variety of— as the party name would suggest— wellness activations. When not eating, drinking and catching up with friends, guests could pick up a body-sculpting swimsuit from TA3 and Havaianas merchandise and receive hand massages from Alo.

The activations dotted the Shutters on the Beach pool deck. At the end of Pico Boulevard, the hotel itself is an escape from bustling Santa Monica. But even more so, enclosed by the hotel rooms, the seclusion of the deck made the party feel like a lively oasis.

The moon was high in the sky by the time Splash Into Wellness wrapped up and sent guests home with curated gift bags with the likes of Angeleno’s Sydney Sweeney issue; AIIR texturizing hairspray; Alo glow oil; Live Tinted Sunscreen Stick and Rinna Beauty Lip Plumping Oil and Smoke Show Eye Kit. With a soul renewed by community engagement, guests could continue their wellness journey at home.

See more from inside the party above.

Splash Into Wellness was sponsored by Havaianas, Alo Yoga, TA3, Flying Embers and Saje Wellness. Brand partners included Rinna Wines, Rinna Beauty, Inspiro Tequila Xoju and Shutters on the Beach. Gift bag partners were Live Tinted, Wrinkles Schminkles, Rinna Beauty, Alo Beauty, AIIR and Aloha Collection. Shutters on the Beach is located at 1 Pico Blvd 90405.