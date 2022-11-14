Anastasia ‘Stassie' Karanikolaou Ventures Into The Home Decor Space, And We're Here For It

By: Amy Rosner By: Amy Rosner | | People

If you’re just as obsessed with the Instagram it-girls as we are, you definitely follow Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

Or, as all the cool kids call her “Stassie Baby.”

With over 15 million followers across platforms, Stas is regarded as one of the most notable media personalities of the moment.

The California-raised content creator is a longstanding trendsetter in the fashion and beauty space, and is now venturing out to the home decor arena with Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou.

As a cultural tastemaker, Stas understands the importance of curated branding, accessibility, and personal touch when it comes to building out a brand, and incorporated just that through her latest project.

We sat down with the influencer-turned-entrepreneur to discuss her latest business venture, and what’s next for everybody’s favorite social star.

What inspired you to create a home collection?

My inspiration for Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou came from my love of minimalistic yet sophisticated design, which is simple and light, yet beautiful. During the pandemic when we were all spending our time at home, I found myself trying out new decor styles and textures to see what I really loved. I’ve always been a fan of feeling cozy, so it was a no-brainer to create a collection that delivered that same feeling while also being accessible to everyone.

What were your biggest takeaways during the creation process?

When we started working on Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou three years ago, I had the chance to learn all of the steps that go into creating a home collection. From the production process to sourcing quality yet affordable materials, one of my biggest takeaways was learning how to incorporate different colors and textures into a product that was transitional throughout the year.

If you could use one word to describe your decorating style, what would it be?

Minimalistic. I love warm wood finishes, nude, Earthy tones, and chic neutrals that will have a lasting presence in your home.

If you were to give us a tour of your house, which room would you show us first?

While I’m obsessed with my bedroom, I think my closet/glam room would be the space I’d show you first. I worked with the amazing Riìa Safford (@riorganize) who transformed the space to look and feel like a high-end store, it’s so beautiful.

In such a saturated market, what do you hope to bring to the home decor arena?

I strongly believe that everyone should be able to feel comfy and cozy in their home without breaking the bank. When I was creating Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou, it was important to me that this collection was accessible, affordable, and genuinely made people happy when they interacted with the products every day.

How has your influencer background provided you with the necessary skills to launch a business?

My background has allowed me to connect with people around the world and gain an understanding of what people are looking for in products. My community has been with me since the start and are an integral part of the Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou journey. When I created this collection, it was super important to me that the products would be able to represent not only me, but my entire fanbase. I also have the privilege of knowing extraordinary entrepreneurs that have taught me valuable lessons when it comes to creating a business.

What is one myth you would like to debunk surrounding social media personalities who double as entrepreneurs?

That we aren’t involved in the day-to-day work that goes into creating a brand. There is a horrible stigma attached to social media personalities who double as entrepreneurs that is hurtful and unnecessary. I want my fans to know the amount of work that went into creating this collection and how it didn’t happen overnight.

What’s next for you?

I’m really focused on Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou and continuing to explore my passion for home and design. I’m also continuing to work on my spirit brand, Sunny Vodka