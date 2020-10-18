Adam Levine Nabs $22.7 Million Montecito Mansion

Addison Aloian | March 12, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Celebrity

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo won't spend "One More Night" in Beverly Hills, because the couple just landed a massive estate in Montecito.

According to Dirt, the singer and model nabbed the 5.2 acre property for $22.7 million. It's a great deal, actually, as the home nicknamed El Miraval Estate was initially listed at $29.5 million. Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties represented both sides of this deal.

The sprawling estate encompasses a main abode, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a one-bedroom cottage and staff quarters. The main house features 12,000 square feet, including five bedrooms of its own. Originally designed by architect George Washington Smith, the house was finished in 1923 in a lovely Spanish style. It's been kept in excellent shape, a true jewel in the high-end community.

The front door is arched, leading into a step-down foyer in the first room of the mansion. The large living room boasts a stone fireplace, French doors and arched windows. The kitchen is expertly crafted with wood cabinetry, stainless appliances and a massive island.

Upstairs, the master suite features brilliant views of the entire estate, as well as ocean glimpses to be taken in on the private terrace. No doubt the new home owners will enjoy the movie theater and wine cellar. For the automobile extraordinaire, the house comes with a five-car garage.

The exterior isn't to be out done, with a Roman-style swimming pool that features columns wrapped in ivy, matched in tone by the luxurious, green gardens around the property. There is a putting green and full-sized tennis court, too, in case anyone wants to get active. The house offers plenty of room to step into nature, with many walkways winding through the trees, a small pond and creek nearby, several patios for entertaining and stone fountains.

Levine is no stranger to seductive digs. The Grammy-winner formerly owned a Tudor-style Beverly Hills mansion that he sold in 2019 to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $42.5 million. Learn more about he and Prinsloo's newest home and see pictures via the Dirt.