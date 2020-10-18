At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

February 26, 2021

How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center
February 26, 2021

How Top Model Rebecca Mardikes Conquered the Fashion World
February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine

March 15, 2021

Serena Williams Lists $7.5 Million Beverly Hills Property
March 12, 2021

Adam Levine Nabs $22.7 Million Montecito Mansion
March 5, 2021

Pamela Anderson Lists Malibu Dream Home for $14.9 Million

March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
March 10, 2021

See Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
Adam Levine Nabs $22.7 Million Montecito Mansion

Addison Aloian | March 12, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Celebrity

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo won't spend "One More Night" in Beverly Hills, because the couple just landed a massive estate in Montecito.

According to Dirt, the singer and model nabbed the 5.2 acre property for $22.7 million. It's a great deal, actually, as the home nicknamed El Miraval Estate was initially listed at $29.5 million. Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties represented both sides of this deal.

The sprawling estate encompasses a main abode, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a one-bedroom cottage and staff quarters. The main house features 12,000 square feet, including five bedrooms of its own. Originally designed by architect George Washington Smith, the house was finished in 1923 in a lovely Spanish style. It's been kept in excellent shape, a true jewel in the high-end community.

See also: Pamela Anderson Lists Malibu Dream Home for $14.9 Million

The front door is arched, leading into a step-down foyer in the first room of the mansion. The large living room boasts a stone fireplace, French doors and arched windows. The kitchen is expertly crafted with wood cabinetry, stainless appliances and a massive island.

Upstairs, the master suite features brilliant views of the entire estate, as well as ocean glimpses to be taken in on the private terrace. No doubt the new home owners will enjoy the movie theater and wine cellar. For the automobile extraordinaire, the house comes with a five-car garage.

The exterior isn't to be out done, with a Roman-style swimming pool that features columns wrapped in ivy, matched in tone by the luxurious, green gardens around the property. There is a putting green and full-sized tennis court, too, in case anyone wants to get active. The house offers plenty of room to step into nature, with many walkways winding through the trees, a small pond and creek nearby, several patios for entertaining and stone fountains.

See also: Ellen DeGeneres Lists Beverly Hills Manor For $53.5 Million

Levine is no stranger to seductive digs. The Grammy-winner formerly owned a Tudor-style Beverly Hills mansion that he sold in 2019 to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $42.5 million. Learn more about he and Prinsloo's newest home and see pictures via the Dirt.

Photography by: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

