Women of Influence 2019

| March 29, 2019 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential honored the 2019 Women of Influence at a posh luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on March 22. Guests sat at a stunning 78-person table on the Jean-Georges patio, set with succulents, tea lights, and florals by LA Flower Girl. Fellow Woman of Influence Rachel Bloom served as honorary hostess and led the group in a rousing rosé toast. Jean-Georges Restaurant treated the women to a sumptuous lunch menu, featuring salmon and truffle mashed potatoes along with a too-beautiful-to-eat chocolate and raspberry dessert that was equal parts cake, sorbet, and sculpture. Each Woman of Influence left with a lovely framed copy of her portrait and BB Lifestyle products.