Women of Influence 2019

Alana Crow & Alyla Crow
Alana Crow & Alyla Crow
Anne Kim
Anne Kim
Carol Connors
Carol Connors
Ali Stover
Ali Stover
Evie Jeang, Louise Linton, & Andrea Kaye
Evie Jeang, Louise Linton, & Andrea Kaye
David Wood & Kathy Hao
David Wood & Kathy Hao
Elissa Aron, Gabrielle Ruiz, Rebekka Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Kimmy Gatewood, Tess Paras, Ilana Wolpert
Elissa Aron, Gabrielle Ruiz, Rebekka Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Kimmy Gatewood, Tess Paras, Ilana Wolpert
Jenna Ritter and Kate Foster
Jenna Ritter and Kate Foster
Jennifer Kim
Jennifer Kim
Jane Chong and Hana Cha
Jane Chong and Hana Cha
Joanna Scholl and Teresa Brady
Joanna Scholl and Teresa Brady
Kimmy Gatewood, Audrey Wauchope, Ilana Wolpert, Rebekka Johnson
Kimmy Gatewood, Audrey Wauchope, Ilana Wolpert, Rebekka Johnson
The tablescape featuring florals by LA Flower Girl
The tablescape featuring florals by LA Flower Girl
Nadine Jolson, Danielle Rios
Nadine Jolson, Danielle Rios
Morgan Roen
Morgan Roen
Nicole Leira, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Macintosh, and Amanda Raich of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Nicole Leira, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Macintosh, and Amanda Raich of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Rachel Bloom
Rachel Bloom
Rachel Bloom toasts to her fellow Women of Influence
Rachel Bloom toasts to her fellow Women of Influence
Salmon and truffle mashed potatoes
Salmon and truffle mashed potatoes
Tess Paras, Elissa Aron, and Rachel Specter
Tess Paras, Elissa Aron, and Rachel Specter
Guests sat at a stunning 78-person table
Guests sat at a stunning 78-person table
Troy_Byer, Raven Majia, and Andrea Kaye
Troy_Byer, Raven Majia, and Andrea Kaye