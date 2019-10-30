    

Victor Cruz Attends Trophy Display at Tiffany Men's Pop-Up Shop

| October 16, 2019 | Parties

Over this past weekend, Super Bowl Champion and ESPN analyst Victor Cruz made an exlusive appearance at the Tiffany Men’s Pop-Up Shop at The Grove to celebrate a rare public display of four of the world’s most recognized sports trophies, including the NFL Vince Lombardi Trophy, which Victor won with The Giants at Super Bowl XLVI. Other famous trophies on display at the shop were the NBA® Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, PGA TOUR® FedExCup® Trophy and USTA Men’s US Open® Trophy – all of which were handcrafted in Tiffany’s Hollowware workshop in Rhode Island.

To see the world renowned trophies yourself, The Tiffany Men’s Pop-Up Shop will be open from October 4 – November 27, 2019 at The Grove, with a rotation of each individual trophy on display for the duration of the Pop-Up. The schedule for public viewing of the trophies is as follows:

October 12– 24: NBA® Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy

October 25–31: USTA Men’s US Open® Trophy

November 1–14: PGA TOUR® FedExCup® Trophy

November 15–27: NFL The Vince Lombardi Trophy

You won't want to miss this once in a lifetime chance to personally experience some of the world's most famous sports trophies!


Tags: tiffany & co the grove us open nba super bowl Vince Lombardi PGA Tour FedExCup

Photography by: RadarPics

