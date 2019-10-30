Courteney Cox, Nanci Ryder, and Renée Zellweger
Courteney Cox, Nanci Ryder, and Renée Zellweger
Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Nanci Ryder's "Team Nanci" participated in the annual LA County Walk to Defeat ALS, hosted by the ALS Association Golden West Chapter at Exposition Park on October 18, 2015. Nanci, who battles with ALS, and her friends took part in the walk wearing custom Vera Wang Collection t-shirts designed and donated by Vera Wang.
Photography by: Photography via Frazer Harrison for Getty Images