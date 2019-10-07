StyleWeekOC 2019

Southern California’s most stylish influencers and tastemakers came for Fashion Island’s StyleWeek OC, a weekend of spotlighting the best in fall beauty and fashion trends. The celebration kicked off with the VIP Influencer Dinner Dinner hosted at Fig & Olive restaurant. Influencers including Becca Tobin, Carly Steel, Diana Madison and more enjoyed delectable dishes prepared by Fig & Olive and toasted the festivities to come with custom EFFEN cocktails.

Photography by: Dylan Lujano