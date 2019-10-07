StyleWeekOC 2019

Carly Steel
Guests sipped on delectable EFFEN cocktails throughout the evening
Jen Green, Becca Tobin
Diana Madison
The gorgeous tablescape at Fig & Olive
Katie Stewart, Michelle Zuzek, Kate Gonzalez
Lea Larsen, Julie Pomphrett
Guests toast with EFFEN cocktails
Missy Gindes, Evelyne Marks
Southern California’s most stylish influencers and tastemakers came for Fashion Island’s StyleWeek OC, a weekend of spotlighting the best in fall beauty and fashion trends. The celebration kicked off with the VIP Influencer Dinner Dinner hosted at Fig & Olive restaurant. Influencers including Becca Tobin, Carly Steel, Diana Madison and more enjoyed delectable dishes prepared by Fig & Olive and toasted the festivities to come with custom EFFEN cocktails.
Photography by: Dylan Lujano