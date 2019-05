Stella McCartney x Living Beauty Foundation Benefit Dinner

| May 8, 2019 | Parties

Stella McCartney collaborated with The Foundation of Living Beauty to host the annual benefit dinner at the Beverly Hills home of the non-profit's founder-- Amie Satchu. Living Beauty’s mission is to provide free support services to empower women living with cancer in efforts to increase their physical and mental well-being through wellness retreats, educational workshops, and support events. Guests were treated to a specially curated vegeterian dinner by Jon & Vinny's and a live auction with luxurious prizes such as two tickets for Stella MaCartney's Paris fashion show. Exclusive guests attened the invite-only event including Catt Sadler, Omar Mangalji, Ashley Madekwe and Anine Bing.