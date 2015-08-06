| May 1, 2019 | People

Who: Sarah Rutson is chief brand officer of trendsetting trio Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott at The Collected Group, which deliver 15 apparel collections each year. “For spring and beyond, we are defining our lines in the most modern and authentic way.”

L.A. Woman: “DÔEN is a creative fashion collective with a clear California aesthetic and a strong social message of women supporting women.”

Bijoux de Vivre: “Jennifer Meyer (1050 N. Swarthmore Ave.) has such an LA sensibility! It’s what you want to wear every day.”

Cafe Society: “The Little Door (8164 W. Third St.) and Cafe Stella (3932 Sunset Blvd.) are my musts for great people-watching over drinks with friends.”