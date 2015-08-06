Ruby De Fresno of Faultline Bar Shares Why She Became An LGBTQ Advocate

What got you interested in producing for television?

RUBY DE FRESNO: I’m interested in opportunities in the entertainment business generally. The pilot is about a woman who happens to be transgender navigating a sea of toxic masculinity. It’s a comedy, of course. It’s like Mary Tyler Moore for the new millennium. This was one of the most satisfying experiences I’ve had. It allowed me to work with some really talented people, including several American Film Institute alumni.

Talk about Faultline’s historical importance and role as a touchstone for the LGBTQ community.

RF: It started off as the Red Rouge which was owned by Judy Garland’s husband Sid Luft. Her handprints can be found in a slab of concrete behind the bar. Then it was The Stud and Griff’s before it became the Faultline in 1994. So this location has a long and important history in the gay community. Younger patrons are less concerned about old boundaries. We welcome anyone who wants to share a positive experience.