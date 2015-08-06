    

Parties

See More
Read More
MOCA 40th Anniversary Benefit
Read More
Gucci Celebrates Paige Powell
Read More
LA Opera ARIA After-Party at Border Grill

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ruby De Fresno of Faultline Bar Shares Why She Became An LGBTQ Advocate

| June 10, 2019 | People

Share

Ruby De Fresno is a person of many talents—entrepreneur, business woman, impresario. Owner of the legendary Faultline Bar in Los Angeles, she is also the Executive Producer of a scripted pilot for television, and presents live entertainment, working most recently with Lucha Va Voom.

Rubycrop.jpg

RUBY DE FRESNO, PRESIDENT, BOLDWELL INC. | EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, F*CK YOU LADY | OWNER, FAULTLINE BAR

What got you interested in producing for television?
RUBY DE FRESNO: I’m interested in opportunities in the entertainment business generally. The pilot is about a woman who happens to be transgender navigating a sea of toxic masculinity. It’s a comedy, of course. It’s like Mary Tyler Moore for the new millennium. This was one of the most satisfying experiences I’ve had. It allowed me to work with some really talented people, including several American Film Institute alumni.

Talk about Faultline’s historical importance and role as a touchstone for the LGBTQ community.
RF: It started off as the Red Rouge which was owned by Judy Garland’s husband Sid Luft. Her handprints can be found in a slab of concrete behind the bar. Then it was The Stud and Griff’s before it became the Faultline in 1994. So this location has a long and important history in the gay community. Younger patrons are less concerned about old boundaries. We welcome anyone who wants to share a positive experience.

How did your role as an LGBTQ advocate begin?
RF: I was living in West Hollywood after Proposition 8 passed, and the protests were unlike anything I’d ever witnessed. I purchased a bullhorn and found direct action inspiring. Today I continue to stand up for what’s right and support those making a difference.

8149 Santa Monica Blvd #353, West Hollywood, CA 90046, 424.333.0173, production@red2media.com, @faultlinebar

Tags:
Categories: People

Brooke Mason of Brooke Mason Creative

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry





Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE