Rogue Women LA

Sophia Khan, Investor at Greycroft, Julianne Brands, General Partner at Oregon Venture Fund and Caroline Lewis, Managing Partner of the Rogue Women's Fund
Billie Whitehouse, CEO of WearableX
Alana Mitnick, Founder of HER, Daryl Drabinsky, Senior Director of CVS Health, Leeann Leahy, CEO of The Via Agency, Danielle Shown, Director of Product Engineering at Intel, Fred Schonenberg, Founder of VentureFuel
Dechel Mckillian, Founder of Galerie LA
Greta McAnany and Lauren Tracy, Co-Founders of Blue Fever
The crowd
Johnny Lam, Vice President at ScaleLA
The Rogue Women custom beer created by Eliqs
Guests gathered at The Riveter on November 5th to join VentureFuel in celebrating the women who are taking our world by storm and creating their own stories. VentureFuel, which helps large companies collaborate with startups, hosted its Rogue Women event for the purpose of honoring female entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives who are paving the way for the next generation of women.
The event featured panels of speakers from both LA Confidential and Rogue Women’s Fund Investors, who initiated insightful discussion about both the role gender plays in film, video games, and television as well as gender inequality in the business world. Apart from the panels, a number of female entrepreneurs and corporate leaders in attendance spoke to the audience about their achievements while delivering words of wisdom gained through years of experience. Notable guests included Alia Daniels, Co-Founder of Revry, Billie Whitehouse, CEO of WearableX, Dechel Mckillian Founder of Galerie.LA and many more.
Photography by: Courtesy of Rogue Women