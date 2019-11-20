    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 20, 2019

Rogue Women LA
Read More

November 18, 2019

test
Read More

October 30, 2019

Ashton Kutcher, James Corden and More Raise $12.1 Million for Cancer Research

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 31, 2019

Dining News
Read More

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks
Read More

October 8, 2019

Celebrity Favorite Compartés Launches Vegan Superfood Chocolate

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 4, 2019

Hollywood's Favorite George the Jeweler Dishes on Trends & His A-List Clientele
Read More

September 23, 2019

Real Estate Experts Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Talk Style
Read More

September 18, 2019

Meet Julie Harrah, Whose In-Demand Designs Are Loved by the Stars
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Rogue Women LA

| November 20, 2019 | Parties

Guests gathered at The Riveter on November 5th to join VentureFuel in celebrating the women who are taking our world by storm and creating their own stories. VentureFuel, which helps large companies collaborate with startups, hosted its Rogue Women event for the purpose of honoring female entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives who are paving the way for the next generation of women.

The event featured panels of speakers from both LA Confidential and Rogue Women’s Fund Investors, who initiated insightful discussion about both the role gender plays in film, video games, and television as well as gender inequality in the business world. Apart from the panels, a number of female entrepreneurs and corporate leaders in attendance spoke to the audience about their achievements while delivering words of wisdom gained through years of experience. Notable guests included Alia Daniels, Co-Founder of Revry, Billie Whitehouse, CEO of WearableX, Dechel Mckillian Founder of Galerie.LA and many more.

Tags: The Riveter VentureFuel Rogue Women LA Confidential Alia Daniels Revry Billie Whitehouse WearableX Dechel Mckillian Galerie.LA

Photography by: Courtesy of Rogue Women

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: