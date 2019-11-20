Rogue Women LA

Guests gathered at The Riveter on November 5th to join VentureFuel in celebrating the women who are taking our world by storm and creating their own stories. VentureFuel, which helps large companies collaborate with startups, hosted its Rogue Women event for the purpose of honoring female entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives who are paving the way for the next generation of women.

The event featured panels of speakers from both LA Confidential and Rogue Women’s Fund Investors, who initiated insightful discussion about both the role gender plays in film, video games, and television as well as gender inequality in the business world. Apart from the panels, a number of female entrepreneurs and corporate leaders in attendance spoke to the audience about their achievements while delivering words of wisdom gained through years of experience. Notable guests included Alia Daniels, Co-Founder of Revry, Billie Whitehouse, CEO of WearableX, Dechel Mckillian Founder of Galerie.LA and many more.