QueerX festival brought to you by Lexus (Oct. 1–31). Celebrating LGBTQ+ music, film, politics, and culture, the festival–which has been touted as the queer SXSW ( , The first queer global streaming TV network, Revry, honors National LGBT History Month in October with the premiere of the 5th annualfestival brought to you by Lexus (Oct. 1–31). Celebrating LGBTQ+ music, film, politics, and culture, the festival–which has been touted as the queer SXSW ( Billboard Flaunt Magazine )–will take a unique approach to its screening and panel programming this year by going virtual, live, and free. The 2020 event–taking place 3 weeks before the national election–will revolve around the theme “Rise Up” and will drive political participation through its screenings, panels, and activations. QueerX TV–a free 24/7 TV channel through the month of October which will host all of the festival’s “Official Selections” including international LGBTQ+ short films, digital series, and music videos. Audiences will have the opportunity to screen all entries and vote, in real time, on their category favorites. The globally streamed QueerX TV channel will also host other exclusive programming for the festival including Revry’s newest POC-driven panel series, Amplify Voices (promo QueerX 2020 will include virtual Happy Hours and its annual Powerhouse Industry Pitchfest presented by Final Draft–giving creators the rare opportunity to pitch projects one-on-one to top industry producers and production companies. Revry presentsTV–a free 24/7 TV channel through the month of October which will host all of the festival’s “Official Selections” including international LGBTQ+ short films, digital series, and music videos. Audiences will have the opportunity to screen all entries and vote, in real time, on their category favorites. The globally streamedTV channel will also host other exclusive programming for the festival including Revry’s newest POC-driven panel series, Amplify Voices (promo here ), which explores the intersectionality of black and queer identity through the lens of entertainment, sports, politics, and allyship. Other programming for2020 will include virtual Happy Hours and its annual Powerhouse Industry Pitchfest presented by Final Draft–giving creators the rare opportunity to pitch projects one-on-one to top industry producers and production companies. Tickets Available Now at: www. queerx .com The festival will celebrate National Coming Out Day with the virtual and in-person premiere of QueerX Live!–a star-studded award show that will include screenings of the category winners from the competition, musical performances, celebrity coming out stories, and the presentation of the 5th Annual Revry Visibility Awards which honors public figures who have proven to be on the front lines of queer advocacy this year. The QueerX Live! show will premiere on National Coming Out Day across 250+ millions households & devices on the Revry apps–available in all major app stores (named "App of the Day" by the Apple App Store)–and on its 11 live TV channels on mainstream platforms (e.g. Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Comcast, etc.). In addition, the show will also screen on National Coming Out Day at a COVID-safe, drive-in screening event, QueerX @ the Drive-In–a pop-up Drive-In in Downtown Los Angeles benefiting the community-focused non-profit, DTLA Proud, and featuring DJs, food and drink, as well as surprise guest performances. QueerX is a one-of-a-kind festival highlighting diverse LGBTQ+ works from around the world and facilitating important conversation relevant to our ever-evolving queer culture. Inclusive of the entire LGBTQ+ community, QueerX breaks the mold of other festivals by giving prominence to international storytelling, queer music, unique and free global access, and connecting underrepresented queer creators with the decision-makers in the industry. “The festival pushes boundaries by fostering connection and empowering queer voices,” shares Revry CEO and Co-Founder, Damian Pelliccione. “Community and a sense of shared identity are two of the advantages that being queer offers and its through this festival that we can give back by creating a space of belonging. One where artists, industry professionals and enthusiasts alike can connect while exploring the future of queer expression.”