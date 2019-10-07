Pretty for the Party, 2019 Emmys

Influencers, tastemakers and VIPs flocked to the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to get pre-Emmys party ready with Pretty for the Party. Guests enjoyed a “Smith Your Tonic” bar from Sipsmith Gin with the opportunity to custom build their own flavored gin and tonic while perusing and sampling a variety of beauty brands. Brands including Skin by Lovely, Corneau et Filles, Kát Rudu, Kim Vo Salon, L’Art de Vivre Spa, Mizz Bloom Organics, My Sweet Basil, Recontained, Retrouvé, and Sh-Rd Haircare showcased their offerings and ensured guests were glammed and party ready for Emmys weekend.

Photography by: Dylan Lujano