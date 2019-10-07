Pretty for the Party, 2019 Emmys

Amy Kaplan and Julia Chase toast with custom Sipsmith cocktails
Andrew Jevin, Courtney White
Sofitel Los Angeles's Cattle and Claw provided delicious bites for guests
Jasmine Alvarado, Lydia Benamor, Camille Szeflinski
Barbra Stover gets a hair touch up from Kim Vo Salon
Maryam Talaie, Matthew Macar, Lana Antonova
Jennifer Kim receives a skin treatment from Kat Rudu
The Skin by Lovely team showcases their services
Vanessa Roberson
Sweet Basil Juice
The pampering products of Mizz Bloom Organics
Influencers, tastemakers and VIPs flocked to the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to get pre-Emmys party ready with Pretty for the Party. Guests enjoyed a “Smith Your Tonic” bar from Sipsmith Gin with the opportunity to custom build their own flavored gin and tonic while perusing and sampling a variety of beauty brands. Brands including Skin by Lovely, Corneau et Filles, Kát Rudu, Kim Vo Salon, L’Art de Vivre Spa, Mizz Bloom Organics, My Sweet Basil, Recontained, Retrouvé, and Sh-Rd Haircare showcased their offerings and ensured guests were glammed and party ready for Emmys weekend.
Photography by: Dylan Lujano