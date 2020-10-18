At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Openaire Reopens For Dining Under the Stars

| November 5, 2020 | Culture

For Angelenos eager for a unique dining experience, the celebrated Openaire has returned for dinner service as well as weekend brunch. Located on the second-floor rooftop of LINE LA, Openaire has recently expanded seating on its rooftop deck surrounding the glass greenhouse for a sky-high dining oasis under the stars.

Openaire offers al fresco dining and drinks by Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin. Citrin, known for his collection of restaurants Citrin, Mélisse, Charcoal Venice, and Dear Johns, brings a soulful and generous approach to Openaire that conjures casual meals prepared at his home.

Screen_Shot_2020-11-05_at_4_32_38_PM.png

A selection of both classic and creative cocktails complements the menu, including Openaire's signature Midnight Margarita with activated charcoal. For the Happy Hour audience, Openaire offers its Golden Hour menu of casual bar food and drinks as well as all food for takeaway.

Photography by: Photography courtesy of The LINE LA

