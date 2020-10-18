Openaire Reopens For Dining Under the Stars

| November 5, 2020 | Culture

For Angelenos eager for a unique dining experience, the celebrated Openaire has returned for dinner service as well as weekend brunch. Located on the second-floor rooftop of LINE LA, Openaire has recently expanded seating on its rooftop deck surrounding the glass greenhouse for a sky-high dining oasis under the stars.

Openaire offers al fresco dining and drinks by Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin. Citrin, known for his collection of restaurants Citrin, Mélisse, Charcoal Venice, and Dear Johns, brings a soulful and generous approach to Openaire that conjures casual meals prepared at his home.

A selection of both classic and creative cocktails complements the menu, including Openaire's signature Midnight Margarita with activated charcoal. For the Happy Hour audience, Openaire offers its Golden Hour menu of casual bar food and drinks as well as all food for takeaway.