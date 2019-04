Norah Restaurant Celebrates its 3 Year Anniversary

April 17, 2019

The West Hollywood elite restaurant, Norah, celebrated its 3 year anniversary with the help of THE DAILY Front Row. Actor Bryan Greenberg and DJs Caroline D'Amore and Ireland Baldwin energized the crowd all night long while guests raised a toast with the help of Perrier-Jouet champagne in honor of the special event. Owner, Rohan Talwan, spoiled his guests with the help of executive chef Mike Williams to serve a unique, market-to-table cuisine including uni butter poached shrimp and yellowtail crudo. Guests dined and danced the night away alongside celebrities including Lana Del Rey, Adelaide Kane, and Graham Rogers.