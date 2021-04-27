Meet Amjad Khalid The Power House Behind London's Dough Central

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2021 | People

Successful restaurateur Amjad Khalid is adding another venue to his already remarkable list with Dough Central, a family favorite restaurant knows for its pizza, located in Colliers Wood, South London. Prior to opening Dough Central in 2019, Khalid has been running a prospering Indian restaurant/banquet hall that he opened in 2015. Khalid has experienced tremendous success in this industry because he always has a steady pulse on what his customers like, as well as the popular food trends in London, and around the world. He is always reviewing his already exceptional menu at Dough Central to make it more appealing to his customers, he also likes to tinker with the menu every so often to add more excitement to his dishes- he recently switched the base of his pizzas from sourdough to a traditional base.

Even though restrictions that came with the pandemic impacted the operations at Dough Central, Khalid was fortunate to have his celebrity buddies show support during difficult times. They always came to his restaurant whenever they were in town, ordering everything from Dough Central’s signature pizzas, to their thick and creamy assortment of milkshakes. Once things go back to normal and restrictions are fully lifted, Khalid plans to expand Dough Central to other parts of the UK.

Dough Central reflects Khalid’s love of travel, convenience, and great taste. The Charcuterie sub is a big hit, packing all the incredible flavors and ingredients from your favorite charcuterie board, into one delicious sub. The Buff Chick signature pizza is also very popular among customers, it has the staples of southern-style American cuisine, with great tasting fried chicken, sweetcorn, red onions, hot sauce, and a drizzle of ranch. If you are not in the mood for international flavor, you can’t miss with their classic margherita or pepperoni pizza. You can also customize your pizza, and order it to go.

Dough Central is also a dessert lover’s paradise, they have a great selection of mouthwatering dishes like waffles with savory toppings, a multitude of different flavored milkshakes, gelatos, and doughnuts that are made fresh daily. A shot of espresso or a cappuccino is the perfect way to energize your day, especially paired with the Hella Nutella Waffle.

Dough Central is a great environment to unwind and relax with a great dish, one that can be paired with their wide selection of spirits. They have everything from Italian beer, house lagers, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Rose. If you are looking for a great place to eat and take your mind off the daily grind, Dough Central is the place for you.