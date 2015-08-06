    

Los Angeles Director Sebastian Siegel Shares His Favorite Places To Spend A Summer Day

Kathryn Romeyn | May 9, 2019 | People

Director and producer of Grace and Grit, writer, filmmaker and integral artist

“I love to drive up Pacific Coast Highway past Pepperdine and explore a new hiking trail—walking in the sun and running in the shade with pauses to stop and listen and smell and touch. And remain in awe! I’ll swim from Zuma to Point Dume and then go for sauteed Brussels sprouts at Ollie’s Duck & Dive (olliesduckanddive.‌com). Sundays, I push the sled at Gold’s Gym (goldsgym.com) in Venice until I fall over. This is followed by a game of chess at Erewhon (erewhonmarket.com), an art exhibit at LACMA (lacma.org), a movie at the Arclight (arclightcinemas.com) and chamomile tea at The Peninsula Beverly Hills (peninsula.com). With my good friend and brilliant musician Murray Hidary, I host Mind Travel Over the City (sebastiansiegel.com) evenings at my home, with a sake tasting and piano concert. But nothing beats taking my grandmother, actress Noreen Nash, for a tequila martini at the Sunset Tower Bar (sunsettowerhotel.com)!”

