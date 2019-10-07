Los Angeles Confidential Emmys Celebration with Linda Cardellini

An exclusive guest list kicked off Emmys weekend with Los Angeles Confidential's Annual Emmys Celebration at the Kimpton Everly Hotel, celebrating September cover star Linda Cardellini. Cardellini alongside Dead to Me co-star Brandon Scott and other entertainment tastemakers enjoyed made-to-order highball cocktails from House of Suntory and rosé from Whispering Angel. DJ Benjamin Walker provided the tunes for the evening and was joined on the turntables later in the night by Cardellini who got the party going with some 90s hip-hop grooves.

Photography by: Dylan Lujano, Devin Berko, and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential