Los Angeles Confidential Emmys Celebration with Linda Cardellini

The House of Suntory provided delectable highball cocktails
Guests mixed and mingled on the Kimpton Everly sundeck
Rebecca Knox
Niko Nieri and Dead to Me's Brandon Scott
George Kotsiopoulos, Todd Hawkins
Liana Ramirez, Kristina Ho, Scout Taylor-Compton
Erika De La Cruz, Rebecca Knox, Kyra Breslin
Linda Cardellini spins some tunes with DJ Benjamin Walker
Cover star Linda Cardellini on the carpet
Don Berjani, Alan Murphy
Guests enjoyed refreshing glasses of Whispering Angel
An exclusive guest list kicked off Emmys weekend with Los Angeles Confidential's Annual Emmys Celebration at the Kimpton Everly Hotel, celebrating September cover star Linda Cardellini. Cardellini alongside Dead to Me co-star Brandon Scott and other entertainment tastemakers enjoyed made-to-order highball cocktails from House of Suntory and rosé from Whispering Angel. DJ Benjamin Walker provided the tunes for the evening and was joined on the turntables later in the night by Cardellini who got the party going with some 90s hip-hop grooves.
Photography by: Dylan Lujano, Devin Berko, and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential