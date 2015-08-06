    

Le Specs 40th Anniversary Party
Ready, Set, Action! with Amazon Prime Video
Stella McCartney x Living Beauty Foundation Benefit Dinner

Le Specs 40th Anniversary Party

| May 15, 2019 | Parties

On Friday, May 3, LA's coolest and incredibly stylish gathered at a pop-up in Chinatown to toast Le Specs' 40th anniversary. The swag-filled soirée was held in a former gas station that used to house Skrillex's OWSLA pop-up. Guests previewed and were gifted some new sunglasses styles from a future collection, as well as new tee shirts and hats at a custom embroidery station. The tricked out gas station was complete with an In-n-Out Burger truck, slushee machines, and a Ferrari Testarossa for photo opps.

Tags: le specs

Photography by Connor Jalbert and Scott Rhodius


