Le Specs 40th Anniversary Party

Sean Knight, Maya Krispin
Sean Knight, Maya Krispin
Meeka
Meeka
Merch wall
Merch wall
Converted gas station
Converted gas station
Amy Lee
Amy Lee
Embroidery station
Embroidery station
DJ Honey, DJ Vashtie
DJ Honey, DJ Vashtie
Holly Falcone
Holly Falcone
Elton Qualls Harris, Tyler Jacob Music, and friends
Elton Qualls Harris, Tyler Jacob Music, and friends
Hamish Tame and Dakota Lohan with guests
Hamish Tame and Dakota Lohan with guests
DJ Vashtie
DJ Vashtie
Le Specs Creative Director Hamish Tame with Catwalk Designer Vintage owners Renee Johnston and Michelle Webb
Le Specs Creative Director Hamish Tame with Catwalk Designer Vintage owners Renee Johnston and Michelle Webb
Courtney Halverson
Courtney Halverson
Vidrick, Mark Saldana, Adam Selman, BJ Panda Bear
Vidrick, Mark Saldana, Adam Selman, BJ Panda Bear