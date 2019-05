LOGAN HOLOWELL X ACME SHOP OPENING EVENT

| April 10, 2019 | Parties

Fine Jewelry designer Logan Hollowell along with Acme5 Founder & Hollywood set designer Anton Goss celebrated their Logan Hollowell X Acme5 store opening. The event was held on April 5th, 2018 at their store on 1644 1/2 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Guests included over a hundred friends, fans and followers, and some notable guests were Venice-based artist William Attaway, French-born Venice based beauties Camille Eddera & Kát Rudu. This amazing event was catered by the founder of Plant Food Wine, Matthew Kenny.