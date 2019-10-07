    

LA Opera ARIA Kickoff Party 2019

| September 25, 2019 | Parties

ARIA, LA Opera’s group for young professionals, kicked off the 2019-2020 season by mixing and mingling under the stars at the Bonaventure Brewing Company’s picturesque outdoor patio. Guests enjoyed custom cocktails and decadent bites while learning more about the new season of shows, receptions, and after-parties. ARIA brings together both opera neophytes and experts to enjoy the magnificent world of opera and make friends with fellow arts enthusiasts.

Tags: bonaventure brewing company ARIA

Photography by: Dylan Lujano

