LA Opera ARIA Kickoff Party 2019

Mattia Venni, Sasha Grey
Daniel Baker, Alex Golunov, Kyle Smith
Mindy Chu, Nate Widelitz
Daniele Friedland, Emily Rosenberg, Hojoon Kim, Luvi Avendano
Theo Popov, Shaun Kadlec, Bethany Tutungi, Alexander Tutungi
The LA Opera team gifted tote bags to ARIA members
Guests mixed and mingled on the Bonaventure Brewing Company's picturesque patio
ARIA, LA Opera’s group for young professionals, kicked off the 2019-2020 season by mixing and mingling under the stars at the Bonaventure Brewing Company’s picturesque outdoor patio. Guests enjoyed custom cocktails and decadent bites while learning more about the new season of shows, receptions, and after-parties. ARIA brings together both opera neophytes and experts to enjoy the magnificent world of opera and make friends with fellow arts enthusiasts.
Photography by: Dylan Lujano