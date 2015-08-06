    

LA Opera ARIA After-Party at Preux & Proper

| March 26, 2019 | Parties

LA Confidential hosted the LA Opera ARIA Young Professional Group at Preux & Proper for a post-opera soiree on March 16, 2019. After enjoying "The Clemency of Titus," opera-goers were treated to Preux & Proper's delectable southern fare and crisp Sipsmith cocktails. The night's vibe was buzzing with spring, with many guests enjoying Preux & Proper's stunning outdoor patio & breezy plantation windows.

Tags: la opera preux & proper sipsmith gin

Photography by Dylan Lujano

