How Top Model Rebecca Mardikes Conquered the Fashion World

Thomas Herd | February 26, 2021 | People

image.png

The fashion industry, like any other industry, requires a lot of hard work and dedication. Becoming a staple in the industry also requires a formula that is universally applicable, hard work and preparation meeting opportunity. Some models are handed this opportunity on a silver platter, while others have to work for it.

Rebecca Mardikes never aspired to be a top model, even though she had all the elements needed. She began modeling when she was 18 years old, it came naturally to her, and she enjoyed doing it as a leisurely outlet. Mardikes grew up in Kansas City, and always prioritized academics and sports. She was the number three overall recruit in high school for the high jump event in track and field, and was an avid soccer player. Despite being pursued by many top universities for an athletic scholarship, she chose to focus on academics.

Mardikes already had 73 college credits under her belt at age 17, and her intellect and dedication led her to the University of Missouri, Columbia. At age 22, Mardikes had already acquired a Master’s degree from the famed university, noted as the top program for journalism in the country. She had a world of options to choose from, and decided to move to New York City to work as a fashion publicist, for one of the top PR firms in the country.

During her time in PR, Mardikes slowly began immersing herself in the world of fashion, not just as a publicist, but as a full-time model. She did private photoshoots for Rebecca Minkoff, she also had fashion placement in some of the top publications, like: Vogue, GQ, In Style, Forbes 30 Under 30, Harpers-Baazar, Vanity Fair, and ELLE Magazine. This encouraged Mardikes to transition from being a fashion publicist, into a full-time model.

Mardikes immediately obtained immense success when working with some of the top beauty brands. She did work for Drunk Elephant, Express, Lucky Brand, Lee Jeans, Athleta, Edition Hotels, among many others. Her rapid ascension in the fashion world is reflected in her being featured in prominent fashion events, Miami Swim Week, Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion week, just to name a few. She became a highly sought-after model, being signed to some of the biggest international agencies in the industry.

Madikes is a prime example of how applying work ethic, and unwavering commitment to her craft can lead to success. When opportunities presented themselves, Mardikes was prepared to fully capitalize on them. Although her path was somewhat unconventional, our purpose in life always seems to find us one way or another, the big question is whether we are prepared to accept it. Mardikes' competitive background from her days in sports, as well as her unrelenting passion for her work is what made her the top model she is today. Her story should serve as motivation for not only those who wants to rise in the fashion industry, but any person striving for success.

To learn more about Rebecca Mardikes, please check out her Instagram page @RebeccaMardikes

