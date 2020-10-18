How Emil Botvinnik Became a Wall St. Virtuoso

Thomas Herd | March 31, 2021 | People

Many people dream of working on Wall St. and living the life that comes with it, however, it takes tremendous knowledge, industry prowess, and an unparalleled work ethic to succeed in this hyper competitive environment. The industry is a bottom-line business, so if a broker cannot produce the required numbers, their Wall St. dreams may be short-lived.



Emil Botvinnik has over 18 years of experience on Wall St., such longevity can be attributed to his impeccable ability to produce under pressure, not wavering when it comes to big decisions, and in-depth market expertise when it comes to picking the right stocks. Emil was able to have such a long and prosperous run because he invested in great stocks that yielded very large profits. He invested in stocks like Netflix, Google, and Facebook, right before they became the staples in mainstream society that they are today.



Emil knew he wanted to be in finance at an early age, successfully passing his Series 7 and 63 licensing exams his first try. He was the top producer at every firm he worked for, trading over 1.5 billion in equities per month. High frequency trading requires nerves of steel, and Emil excelled in this form of trading due to his great timing and extensive research. He had a meteoric rise to the top of the industry, becoming a multi-millionaire when he was just 23 years old. He later went on to run multiple offices that oversaw the trading of over 200 brokers.



Growing up poor in Queens, New York, Emil immersed himself in the many perks that came with his success. He bought exotic racing cars, ate at Michelin rated restaurants, and had the red carpet rolled out for him at some of the most famous nightclubs in NYC. All of this was new for Emil, and he greatly enjoyed every aspect that came with the finer things in life.



Such a rapid ascension in any industry is very noteworthy, especially one that is so cutthroat, with very little room for error. Emil’s success permeated around Wall St., where he eventually began to manage money for some of the most prolific individuals in a variety of spaces. From high-net worth retail investors, famous celebrities, world-class athletes, and high-powered CEO’s, everyone strongly sought out Emil’s professional advice. Emil did not disappoint, he made his clients sizable profits, and they kept coming back to him for more. His name became so prominent in the Wall St. space, that he was sought out by some of the most famous figures in the entertainment industry, asking him to train actors for Wall St. related movies.



When people watch movies like Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio, or the classic Wall St. with Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen, they are often enamored with this fast-paced lifestyle. Many people only know about the inner-workings of this business from movies or TV, Emil Botvinnik was a Wall St. titan that lived such a lifestyle, with many fascinating stories that are only known by those who lived them. Next time you are watching a movie about Wall St., the actors may just be former trainees of a Wall St. legend, Emil Botvinnik.