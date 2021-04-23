At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 23, 2021

The Rock Buys Beverly Park Mansion for $27.8 Million
Read More

April 13, 2021

Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Hidden Hills Mansion for $19.3M
Read More

April 8, 2021

DJ Khaled Just Sold His Mulholland Estates Mansion for $12.5 Million

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Hornitos and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate PRIDE

| April 23, 2021 | Parties

Hornitos Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential magazine joined forces for an intimate dinner at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate PRIDE and LA's LGBTQIA thought leaders and creators. The honorees, along with an exclusive guest list of emerging filmmakers and content creators, enjoyed a variety of Hornitos Tequila cocktails paired with a delectable menu from the Kimpton La Peer. The evening celebrated the importance of representation on screen and the contributions of these extraordinary LGBTQIA talents.

Tags: L.A. Pride Kimpton La Peer Hotel

Photography by: Dylan Lujano

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: