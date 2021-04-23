Hornitos and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate PRIDE

Hornitos Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential magazine joined forces for an intimate dinner at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate PRIDE and LA's LGBTQIA thought leaders and creators. The honorees, along with an exclusive guest list of emerging filmmakers and content creators, enjoyed a variety of Hornitos Tequila cocktails paired with a delectable menu from the Kimpton La Peer. The evening celebrated the importance of representation on screen and the contributions of these extraordinary LGBTQIA talents.
Photography by: Dylan Lujano