Heritage Celebration with El Tesoro Tequila
Women's Brain Health Initiative
Coach's Art of Signature Collection Party

| August 12, 2019 | Parties

An elite guest list gathered to celebrate Heritage and El Tesoro Tequila at the picturesque Palisades mansion of Harold Wrobel. El Tesoro Tequila Master Distiller Carlos Camarena spoke to guests about the heritage and tradition of El Tesoro Tequila. Attendees, including Heritage honorees Natalie Morales and Isaac Lee who were featured in the Jul/Aug issue, enjoyed custom El Tesoro Tequila cocktails and light bites while enjoying the picturesque sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

Tags:

Photography by Dylan Lujano




