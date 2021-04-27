GBK Brand Bar & eOn Mist 2021 Oscars Lounge

| April 27, 2021 | Events

Prior to Hollywood's biggest night, eOn Sanitizing Mist, hosted a four-day luxury celebrity wellness gifting lounge, presented by GBK Brand Bar and Kailo Pain Patch, in honor of the 2021 Academy Awards. To make this happen, each attendee (who was not already vaccinated) was given a rapid Covid-19 test before entering, a scheduled appointment time, and measures were taken to have the event spaced out in compliance with Covid-19 occupancy guidelines. eOn Sanitizing Mist partnered with Goodwill to donate over 20,000 cans. The event flowed through different areas of the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood from the rooftop space to the lobby into the backyard then the James Peter Henry Gallery finalizing the experience at GBK Brand Bar where Yuvika Jewelry gifted the finest of diamonds and jewels. Notable celebrities from actors to musicians to athletes were extended an invitation in honor of their achievements in an effort to bring together amazing talent as to make up for the lack of events this past challenging year, including 2021 Oscar Winners Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, Nominees Viola Davis, Andra Day, Paul Raci, Tiara Thomas, Eileen Galindo, and Elvira Lind, 2020 Grammy winning singer Tori Kelly, Kesha, sports stars such as World Series winner Justin Turner (Dodgers), EMMY winners such as Eugene Levy, Jeremy Piven, Michelle Visage, Glynn Turman, Patrika Darbo, SAG Award winner and Oscar Presenter Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson, William Fichtner, John Carroll Lynch, Adina Porter, and many more.



GBK Brand Bar is the world’s premiere Celebrity Gifting lounge that is dedicated to providing high quality, tailor-made service to its individual clients. GBK Brand Bar is known for integrating the Entertainment, Luxury Consumer Products and Non-Profit industries to create unique and memorable high-profile experiences that maximize its clients’ brand-building efforts. GBK Brand Bar’s CEO Gavin Keilly is a well-established name in Luxury Celebrity Lounges with over 20 years’ experience as an industry leader. His lounges are legendary in Hollywood (and beyond) for having not only the best gifts (usually totaling over $70K per guest) but always attracts the hottest celebs who continue to come back year after year. Philanthropy is important to GBK Brand Bar and each lounge always partners with a different charity to help raise awareness, create celebrity partnerships, and give back to the community.