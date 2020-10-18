At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Fit With Cambrie Founder Cambrie Schroder on Inspiring Girls To Live Fulfilling Lives

Thomas Herd | April 16, 2021 | People

While much of social media is full of influencers claiming they “live their best life” as they post perfectly curated and edited content, Cambrie Schroder wants to break that mold and show others how to authentically live a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle. She grew up in Malibu, California surrounded by some of the world’s most stunning and successful people. Cambrie has always worked hard to look like the best version of herself for swim shoots, and she felt that she did not have someone to look up to as a fitness muse. Because of this, Cambrie decided to take that role on herself and become an inspiration for others.

Cambrie started by teaching fitness dance classes to her sister and friends when she was just fifteen years old. She believes this was the start of her love for inspiring others, as teaching others helped her discover her own confidence. To expand her reach, she took to Instagram to post inspiring content and reach girls all over the world.

Then, Fit With Cambrie was born, which is her lifestyle brand that offers clean, natural, nutritious supplements. She launched the brand all on her own, beginning by purchasing ten protein jars at a time, and now has a full production team that is committed to just her brand. Cambrie wanted to make a product that would push girls to want to live a healthy lifestyle rather than pursuing a diet they would dread. Cambrie drank lots of smoothies that were full of sugar, so she decided to create a well balanced protein supplement that would be the ideal healthy product.

Cambrie wants to show others that fitness can be entertaining, tasty, and something to look forward to. There can be dread or negativity when it comes to the thought of being fit, but Cambrie wants to make sure FWC girls have a clear and attainable vision into what a healthy lifestyle can be for them.

Her program has provided hundreds of girls from all over the world with a sense of community. For Cambrie, it is all about being feminine while still living a fit and athletic lifestyle. The product itself is the best quality supplement in the market, without compromising the amazing taste. It provides the best ratio of carbs and fat to build lean muscles.

Cambrie wants to show others that you can live a “cool,” meaningful and fulfilling life without going out and partying all of the time. Sometimes, the best way to live is by being a good person and spending quality time with those you love.

To follow along, find Cambrie on Instagram here and follow Fit With Cambrie on Instagram here.

