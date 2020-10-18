El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage

At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential magazine joined forces for an intimate outdoor dinner at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and the 2020 Heritage honorees - El Tesoro's Carlos Camarena, Jay Hernandez, Karrie Martin, and Chelsea Rendon. The honorees, along with an exclusive guest list of emerging Latinx filmmakers and content creators, enjoyed a variety of El Tesoro cocktails paired with a delectable menu from the Kimpton La Peer. The evening celebrated the importance of representation on screen and the contributions of these extraordinary Latinx talents.

Photography by: Photography by Dylan Lujano

