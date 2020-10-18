El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage

Honoree Chelsea Rendon
El Tesoro created a custom engraved menu for the dinner
Luis Navarro of El Tesoro
Honoree Karrie Martin gave a virtual toast
Guests enjoyed a variety of El Tesoro cocktails
The Kimpton La Peer Hotel crafted a delectable meal to pair with El Tesoro cocktails
El Tesoro hosted the evening to celebrate Latinx Heritage
El Tesoro's Luis Navarro addresses the intimate crowd
El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential magazine joined forces for an intimate outdoor dinner at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and the 2020 Heritage honorees - El Tesoro's Carlos Camarena, Jay Hernandez, Karrie Martin, and Chelsea Rendon. The honorees, along with an exclusive guest list of emerging Latinx filmmakers and content creators, enjoyed a variety of El Tesoro cocktails paired with a delectable menu from the Kimpton La Peer. The evening celebrated the importance of representation on screen and the contributions of these extraordinary Latinx talents.
Photography by: Photography by Dylan Lujano