DJ Politik Reveals His Favorite Places in L.A. for Music and Dancing

By The Editors | June 7, 2019 | People Feature

Who: DJ Politik blends today’s hottest artists with icons he grew up loving, maintaining a legion of grateful fans. “I’m excited about my residency at KAOS in Vegas as well as recent remixes, original music, mixtapes, playlists and short-form video segments I’m launching on YouTube.” Here, he reveals his favorite spots in Los Angeles for music, dancing and bomb burgers.

In Concert: “The intimacy and vibe of the Troubadour (9081 Santa Monica Blvd.) is magical. It’s where Elton John played his first U.S. show and Guns N’ Roses performed their first-ever show.”

I Wanna Dance: “DJ Adam 12’s Cloak & Dagger is like the scene I grew up in, where eclectic people dance to dark, emotive music.”

Late Nite Bite: “Stout (1544 N. Cahuenga Blvd., 323.469.3801) serves bomb gourmet burgers, with healthy options, till 4am.”

For the record! “Aside from a massive selection of physical music, Amoeba (6400 Sunset Blvd., 323.245.6400, ) carries supercool memorabilia I always splurge on.”