Brad Goreski of Fashion Police Talks His First Big Break And Pride Month in Los Angeles

BRAD GORESKI CELEBRITY STYLIST, FASHION EXPERT, TELEVISION PERSONALITY & AUTHOR
Best known for his laser sharp fashion insights and warm sparkly wit on E!’s Fashion Police and Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project and It’s a Brad, Brad World, Brad Goreski is a man with a mission to make the world look better and be better. Goreski brings a high level of taste, intelligence and caring to the role he plays as an out and outstanding leader of L.A.’s LGBTQ community.
Who inspired your initial interest in fashion? Barbie. I always dressed her for big events (i.e. no daywear). She was my first client and my quietest.
What was your first big break? Landing a job at Vogue as Lisa Love’s assistant. It springboarded me into the role of stylist assistant, a job I learned as I went along.
How do you feel the entertainment industry interacts with the LGBTQ community? There is much greater representation of LGBTQ characters, stories and performers than ever before. I’m happy to see that so many of our stories are being told because the more visibility we have the more we are able to help those who are struggling in our community. We are also seeing more out actors than ever before which I think is amazing and takes a lot of courage.
What inspires you most about L.A.’s LGBTQ community? I’ve always felt that everything vibrant and visionary comes out of the LGBTQ community. West Hollywood is an iconic place that sets the cultural tone, lets us be loud when we need to be and allows us to celebrate our diversity. It is beautiful.