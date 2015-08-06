Brad Goreski of Fashion Police Talks His First Big Break And Pride Month in Los Angeles

Best known for his laser sharp fashion insights and warm sparkly wit on E!’s Fashion Police and Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project and It’s a Brad, Brad World, Brad Goreski is a man with a mission to make the world look better and be better. Goreski brings a high level of taste, intelligence and caring to the role he plays as an out and outstanding leader of L.A.’s LGBTQ community.

Who inspired your initial interest in fashion? Barbie. I always dressed her for big events (i.e. no daywear). She was my first client and my quietest.

What was your first big break? Landing a job at Vogue as Lisa Love’s assistant. It springboarded me into the role of stylist assistant, a job I learned as I went along.