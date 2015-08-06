'Better Things' Star Pamela Adlon On Where You Can Find Her In LA This Summer

Kathryn Romeyn | May 10, 2019 | People

Emmy-winning actress on FX’s Better Things, executive producer, writer, director.

“I can’t say enough about The Iliad (iliadbooks.com) bookstore; it’s the coolest nerd club in the universe. The Venice Boardwalk is everything. I grew up on this boardwalk. You can buy, see, sleep, watch, eat and feel like you are in a time machine. I f—ing love McCabe’s (mccabes.com), a music store on the Westside. They have live shows and lessons, and every kind of stringed instrument. Tacos Mexico (tacosmexico.com), a small chain in the Valley, makes the best taco—I get al pastor every time. I defy you to spend $20, and the food is exceptional. I never thought I would say ‘our family piercer,’ but, yes, they are: Body Electric Tattoo (bodyelectrictattoo.com) is the cleanest, coolest, kindest-staffed tattoo and piercing parlor in the world. We go to The Santee Alley (thesanteealley.com) for bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and to buy beads, patches, fabric and stickers. Descanso Gardens (descansogardens.org) and Huntington Gardens (huntington.org/gardens) are pure treasures. Thank God these exist—I can’t explain how special and cool these botanical gardens are for me.”